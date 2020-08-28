Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Material, by Vehicle, by Application, by Region

Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market was sized US$ 553.98 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast Period.

Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles market is segmented by material, by vehicle, by application and by region. In terms of material, polyamide, PP, PE, ABS, PU, PVC, PC and others. HEV, PHEV and BEV are vehicle segment of Plastics in Electric Vehicles market. Cooling pipes, fans, reinforcement, battery packs structures and cells are the application segment of the Plastics in Electric Vehicles market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16224

Plastics are of light weight and are durable, and often less expensive than the materials that they replace, making them increasingly desirable for manufactures. Application of light weight plastics in electric vehicles results in the enhanced fuel efficiency along with the increase range of battery operated electric vehicles. Electric Vehicles Plastics consists of raw materials, which are highly used in the production of parts and supplies that make up an electric vehicle. Electric Vehicle Plastics prepared components can be found in the interior and exterior section, luggage section and bonnet section.

On the basis of material, polypropylene (PP) constitutes dominating the electric vehicle plastics market. Polypropylene is widely used in electric vehicles for interior applications such as seats, car body, bumpers, head and arm rest. Polypropylene attributes such as light-weight, flexibility and improved strength stir up the demand for the material thus, boosting up the electric vehicle plastic market.

Based on vehicle, BEV type is expected to contribute majorly to the electric vehicle plastics market during the forecast period. BEV manufacturing requires the maximum amount of plastic materials due to the need for making the vehicle light-weighted and increase the range of the vehicle which, thereby fuels up the demand for electric vehicle plastics market.

In terms of geography, North America surveyed by Western and Eastern Europe hold a significant share in the global electric vehicle plastics market in terms of its volume. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and Japan contribute significantly to the global sales and production of electric vehicles thereby growing the demand for electric vehicle plastics market.

Key players operating on the market are, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), BASF SE, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V., Evonik Industries, INEOS, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Air Liquide S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Hexion Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Hanwha Azdel Inc., Solvay SA., Eastman Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, Ineos Capital Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Plastic Omnium, Sabic, Covestro AG.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market, by geography for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market, by geography for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market, by geography for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market, by geography for automotive the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/16224

The Scope of Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market:

Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market, by Material

• Polyamide

• PP (polypropylene)

• PE (polyethylene)

• ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene system)

• PU (Polyurethane)

• PVC (polyvinyl chloride)

• PC (polycarbonate)

• Battery packs structures

Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market, by Vehicle

• HEV (BEV electric vehicle)

• PHEV (Plug-in BEV vehicle)

• BEV (Battery electric vehicle)

Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market, by Application

• Cooling pipes

• Fans

• Reinforcement

• Battery packs structures

• Cells

Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Report:

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• BASF SE

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V.

• Evonik Industries

• INEOS

• I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Hexion Inc.

• Momentive Performance Materials

• Hanwha Azdel Inc.

• Solvay SA.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Lanxess AG

• Ineos Capital Limited

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Plastic Omnium

• Sabic

• Covestro AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Plastics in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Plastics in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Plastics in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Plastics in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Plastics in Electric Vehicles by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Plastics in Electric Vehicles Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-plastics-in-electric-vehicles-market/16224/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com