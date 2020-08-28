Global Marine Ports and Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service, and by Geography.

Global Marine Ports and Services Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XXMn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Marine ports and services market offers safety and security amenities, infrastructure development and enhances services, such as vessel traffic service, emergency services, and vessel bookings and cancellation services. Marine ports and services also provide reliable and harmless movement of cargo and passenger vessels. It provides abrupt responses to safety and environmental apprehension associated with a marine vessel of all class such as liquid cargo, dry bulk cargo and tourism or passenger ships.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The major drivers of growth for this industry are set to be high growth of the marine freight transportation manufacturing and surging demand of containerized and bulk cargo. Increasing global exports, growing customer demand, and expansion of new regional trade hubs are the additional factors contributing to accelerated growth.

Within the marine port and service industry, the container handling service segment is estimated to emerge as the leading market by value, followed by the ship repair and maintenance service segment, the report shows. Because of an increase in containerization, industry players are adopting advanced handling equipment for fast operation. This increase of world container throughput is estimated to division growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The report further notes that the Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest industry because of tremendous economic growth in China and India, while Europe and North America are estimated to grow significantly due to increasing industrial production, high international trade, and subsequent rise in the demand for marine freight transportation.

On the basis of its complete research, the report estimates that the container handling services and navigation services segments will show above-average growth during the forecast period. The study comprises the marine port and service market size and forecast for the global marine port and service market through 2026, segmented by service and region.

The report analyzes the potency of buyers & suppliers, threat of substitute products and new entrants based on Porter’s five force model. The bargaining power of suppliers is low as the buyers are government organizations that have higher negotiating power in the market. The potency of buyers is high as they are knowledgeable about the requirements of security at ports. Moreover, there are multiple suppliers in the market and buyers can easily switch to other suppliers at minimal switching cost. The threat of substitute products is high as companies are constantly developing new solutions and services. The market requires high technical expertise and capital investment; therefore, the threat of new entrants is low. Companies are involved in partnerships and collaborations to share technical expertise, which minimizes the intensity of rivalry in the market. The key investment pockets are analyzed based on the market valuations of each segment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the marine ports and servicesmarket. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Marine Ports and Services Market

Global Marine Ports and Services Market, By Service

• Container Handling

• Ship Repair and Maintenance

• Navigation

• Supply Chain and Logistics Solution

• Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

Global Marine Ports and Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Marine Ports and Services Market

• Hutchison Whampoa Limited

• DP World Limited

• A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S PSA International

• Ningbo Port Company Limited

• Shanghai International Port Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Logistic Corporation

• Tianjin Port Company

• Hamburger Hafen

