Global Maintenance Vehicle Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product, Application, and Region.

Global Maintenance Vehicle Market was valued at US$ 8.64Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 13.82Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.04% during a forecast period.

A vehicle service or tune-up is a series of maintenance procedures carried out at a set time interval or after the vehicle has travelled a certain distance. The service intervals are specified by the vehicle manufacturer in a service schedule and some modern cars display the due date for the next service electronically on the instrument panel.

Major driving factors of the Maintenance Vehicle market are the number of automobiles in the global continues to increase, creating demand for vehicle repair and maintenance work. The regular maintenance of a vehicle extends its trouble-free operation and improves its economy in the demanding working environments. Rise in demands on contractual servicing centers, especially as regards the evaluation of their systems, equipment, use of diagnostics and special tools, regular training for the personnel of individual servicing centers at the parent company or on site and the operation are creating opportunity in this segment. The most recent semi-regular service companies are looking to streamline is the auto repair industry. New era technology and lack of skill service professional will act as restraints to the market.

Based on the Application, Regular Maintenance segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Maintenance Vehicle market during the forecast period. Regular maintenance helping in saving life of the driver from getting hurt by unexpected accident or neglect via vehicle regular checkup. Auto technicians are always tells to consumer that the key in business for keeping vehicles running well-today and down the road-is regular maintenance. A regular maintenance schedule are helping to keep vehicle running its best. The importance of regular maintenance is the real fact that it is the easiest and most cost effective to keep vehicle running strong and avoid costly repairs due to neglect in its regular services.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In Trends – EMISSIONS SYSTEMS

The addition of diesel particulate filters and Selective Catalytic Reduction exhaust after treatment has been problematic. These have required the development of improved repair methods and updated aftermarket products. In order to reduce the need for dealer service and maximize vehicle availability, technicians are increasingly employing more robust scanner capabilities in emissions systems to diagnose and repair these complex diesel engine after treatment systems.

In terms of region, Asia is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Intelligent seat market during the forecast period. The Asia automotive industry has undergone the greatest transformation it has experienced in its history. Multi-national automotive firms are gaining market share and strengthening their brands in Asia, an intelligent approach that can maximize the value from the supply chain and meet the critical cost. China, India, Malaysia and other developing markets in Southeast Asia. Rising middle class will continue driving the steady growth of the Asia automobile maintenance market.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Maintenance Vehicle market. Moreover, the study also covers a Maintenance Vehicle market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Maintenance Vehicle Market

Global Maintenance Vehicle Market, By Product

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Two-Wheelers

Global Maintenance Vehicle Market, By Application

• Regular Maintenance

• Engine

• Others

Global Maintenance Vehicle Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Maintenance Vehicle Market

• Firestone Complete Auto Care

• Jiffy Lubes International Inc.

• Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

• Sumitomo Corporation

• Belron International Ltd.

• Driven Brands Inc.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber

• Monro Muffler Brake Inc.

• Ashland Automotive

• Carmax Autocare Center

• AAMCO Transmissions Inc.

• Tata Motors

