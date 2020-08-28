Global 2D Barcode Reader Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application and, Region.

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



2D barcode reader helps to scan and read both 1D and 2D barcodes, is a major factor expected to drive the global market growth over the next 10 years. Increasing transactions speed for billing & other related operations and to improve consumer experience are other main factors estimated to boost the growth of the global market to a certain extent. Adoption of 2D barcode reader as an integrated component is expected to increase in many end-use sectors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing demand for portable 2D barcode reader and development of technologically advanced reader systems can create revenue opportunities for the major players operating in the global 2D barcode reader market in the next few years.

However, the higher cost of the 2D barcode reader is a key factor that can hinder the growth of the global market. Also, 2D barcode readers are costlier than 1D barcode readers due to new technology. This is probably to result in low acceptance of the 2D barcode reader thus limiting revenue growth.

The QR codes segment is expected to register a major revenue share in the 2D barcode reader market globally. QR codes hold a number of characters, numbers, symbols, text, and control codes. Owing to the fact that the codes are horizontal and vertical, they store the same exact amount as the barcode can, but in only 1/10 of the space, the barcode requires. Therefore, when choosing barcodes or QR codes, in the arena of data storage, QR codes are far greater at holding and keeping storage, and can even store text messages or website addresses.

North America is projected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global 2D barcode reader market in 2018. This is attributable to several major manufacturers operating in the North America market, and increasing capital investments in countries such as the U.S and Canada in the region. The North America market is likely to be followed by the Europe market in terms of revenue share in the 2D barcode reader market.

Several major players operating in the global 2D barcode reader market. Zebra claims Company is the highest-selling handheld 1-dimensional barcode scanner in the globe and it’s hard to ignore that when we realize it has support for 98 unique and major languages of the world.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global 2D Barcode Reader Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global 2D Barcode Reader Market.

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32105

Scope of the Global 2D Barcode Reader Market

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market, By Type

• QR Codes

• Data matrix

• PDF417

• Aztech 2D

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market, By Application

• Libraries

• Retail

• Consumer Goods

• Parking

• Others

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global 2D Barcode Reader Market

• Toshiba Tec Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ZIH Corp

• Cognex Corporation

• Scandit

• Datalogic S.p.A.

• RIOTEC CO., LTD.

• Code Corporation.

• Bluebird Inc.

• Zebra Technologies

• Microscan Systems Inc.

• Wasp Barcode Technologies

• KEYENCE CORPORATION

• Motorola solutions

• Opticon Inc.

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32105

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business