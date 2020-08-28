Medical Image Management Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2027 – Sectra AB, Mckesson, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings and IBM

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Medical Image Management Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

In recent years the number of diagnostic imaging tests performed has increased tremendously, which demands for the medical image management solution. Medical imaging management solutions offer completely secure and robust solutions for medical image archiving, report dictation, study and report storage. With growing imaging data, cloud-based medical imaging management solution can reduce digital image storage expenses as it lowers hardware and staffing requirements.

The Medical image management market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and image management solutions, rising investments in the medical imaging market and increasing number of imaging tests performed. Furthermore, increased growth opportunities offered by cloud-based solutions is likely to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

Key companies Included in Medical Image Management Market:-

1. Mckesson Corporation

2. General Electric Company

3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

4. IBM Corporation

5. AGFA-Gevaert Group (AGFA)

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. Sectra AB

8. Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

9. Carestream Health, Inc.

10. Bridgehead Software

The Final Report Will Include the Impact of COVID – 19 Analysis in Medical Image Management Industry.

The global Medical image management market is segmented on the basis of system, application, delivery and end user. Based on system, the market is classified as reagents and vendor neutral archive, picture archiving and communications system (PACS), AICA, universal viewer. Based on application, the market is classified as standard radiography, advanced body imaging, cardiovascular imaging, neuroradiology, musculoskeletal imaging and pain management, oncology imaging, and other applications. On the basis of delivery the medical image management market is classified as on premise, hybrid, and cloud. On the basis of end user the medical image management market is classified as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and ambulatory surgery centers.

Scope of Medical Image Management Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Medical Image Management Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Medical Image Management Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Owning our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Uncertainty about the future?











