Global 3D CAD Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Deployment, By Application, and Region.

Global 3D CAD Software Market was valued US$ 8.60 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The key factor propelling the growth of the 3D CAD software market is the surging adoption of CAD in the automotive industry. The rising need for tooling and rapid prototyping in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and industrial sectors is expected to contribute to market growth. Additionally, the increased focus on improving productivity by augmenting the design process is expected to boost the adoption of the 3D CAD software market. The need for product visualization and rapid prototyping is also driving the market growth.

However, the restring factor of the 3D CAD software market, the software is expensive so initial costs are high and staff needs to be trained on how to use the software as well as requires a PC.

Based on deployment, cloud-based 3D CAD software offers cloud services through an app and is updated on a remote server, which can be accessed by paying a monthly or annual fee. 3D CAD’s on-premise products provide safety software solutions designed to meet the needs of police departments, fire departments, and other public safety solutions. Furthermore, on-premise solutions help in bringing 3D CAD to mobiles by configuring products and solutions according to customer’s preferences.

In terms of application, a manufacturing segment dominated the industry in terms of revenue due to increasing investment in various 3D printing technologies is helping the production of different production parts with a wide variety of materials depending upon the requirements of the end-user. The healthcare sector is expected to contribute to market growth significantly as 3D CAD is creating a surge in helping tissue and organ fabrication by creating customized prosthetics, implants, and anatomical models as well as helps in the customization and personalization of medical products, drugs, and equipment.

Based on region, North America dominated the 3D CAD software market with a revenue share due to its widespread adoption in automotive, healthcare, media & entertainment, and manufacturing applications. Moreover, the need for augmenting the designing and manufacturing process to reduce the designing time.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 3D CAD Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global 3D CAD Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global 3D CAD Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3D CAD Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global 3D CAD Software Market:

Global 3D CAD Software Market, by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global 3D CAD Software Market, by Application:

• AEC

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Global 3D CAD Software Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global 3D CAD Software Market:

• Autodesk, Inc.

• Bentley Systems, Incorporated

• Bricsys NV

• CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.

• Dassault Systmes

• Nemetschek

• Oracle Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Schott Systeme GmbH

• PTC, Inc

