Global Green Data Center Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By PUE Standard, Component, Ownership, and Region

Global Green Data Center Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Significant growth in usage of internet has resulted into more power consumption by data centers in order to work efficiently, which in turn augmented usage of power by data centers has led to environmental impact. This is a major factor projected to drive growth of market. Furthermore, increasing consciousness among individuals and increasing initiatives by government in order to reduce this high energy usage resulted into different enterprisers and to follow green policy are other factors anticipated to drive growth of market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Also, high energy cost that is consumed in traditional data centers and government guidelines related to adoption of green data centers are additional factors projected to drive growth of global green data center market. Moreover, increasing government regulations related to environmental impact, reduced e-waste, low emission of carbon, and advent of some enhanced technologies such as economizers to cool data centers are factors anticipated to drive growth of global green data center market.

Nevertheless, rapid growth in R&D activities for technological development is major factor anticipated to hinder growth of global green data centers market. Additionally, systems that use green data centers are underpowered and high cost of this technology are other factors anticipated to hamper growth of global green data center market.

By PUE standard segments, the PUE greater than 2 segments is projected to account for leading revenue share in global green data center market. Additionally, PUE 1 to 1.5 segment is anticipated to register moderate growth in coming years.

Globally, North America market is anticipated to account for highest revenue share in global green data center market. Also, Asia pacific market is anticipated to register significant growth of the global market. This is because of increasing IT and telecommunication sectors and enhancement in healthcare industry in countries in Asia Pacific.

The report comprises market dynamics, key trends analysis and energy efficiency regulations for data centers in different countries. The report also contains an analysis of key participants in green data center along with their role in the ecosystem. We have comprised future trends that will impact the demand. The study delivers market estimation in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2018 to 2026.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global green data center market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global green data center market.

Scope of Global Green Data Center Market

Global Green Data Center Market, By PUE Standard

• PUE 1 to 1.5

• PUE 1.5 to 2

• PUE Greater than 2

Global Green Data Center Market, By Component

• Air Conditioning

• Power Backup

• Storage & Servers

• Network

• Security Appliances

Global Green Data Center Market, By Ownership

• External

o Co-location

o Dedicated Hosting

• Internal

o Healthcare

o IT

o Telecommunication

o BFSI

o Government

o Energy &Utility

o Transportation & Logistics

o Other (Retail, etc.)

Global Green Data Center Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Green Data Center Market

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Ericsson Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Dell Inc.

• Equinix, Inc.

• Tech Mahindra Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• EcomNets Inc.

