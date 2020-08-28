Global Convertible Roof System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Material Type, Roof Top Type,Vehicle Class Type,Body Style Type, Electric Vehicle Type,Propulsion Type and Region.

Global Convertible Roof System Market was valued US$ 1.10 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 1.90Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.07 % during a forecast period.

Increased Consumers are influenced by advances in sensor technology and ongoing innovations in material technology are expected to drive global convertible roof system market. Addtionally , growing consumer preference for automotive convertible roof system in developing nations across the globeis projected to boost the demand for convertible roof system in the global convertible roof system market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The luxury vehicles segment is projected to grow at the XX% rate of CAGR in the Global convertible roof system market during the forecast period. In current years, the demand for luxury cars is high in countries like Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, and France. Additionally, Germany is a hub for technical innovations, which is projected to lead to the substantial growth of the luxury vehicles market. The constant advancement in automotive technologies owing to heavy investment in research and development by auto key players across the globe is driving the growth in the global convertible roof system market.

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment is expected to dominate the global convertible roof system market.Increasing popularity of sports utility vehicles in the United States region are expected to increase demand for sport vehicle. Numerous factors have contributed to the growth of sport vehicle. Commonly sports utility vehicle are professed to compromise a broad range of capabilities like power, performance, cargo room, better sightlines, functionality, luxury and safety. Increasing disposable incomes, earning power of the younger generation and shifting needs of the young are expected to increase demand for sports utility vehicles during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to lead the global convertible roof system market owing to trend of integrating additional features for improving comfort and driving experience in the autoomotive sector. Growin premium vehicle sales in this region is also expected to drive the convertible roof system market. Additionally, the region is a hub for automotive titans and premium vehicles. Presence of the major automobile key players like Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, and Daimler are expected to boost the growth in the convertible roof system market .

Some of the prominent key players in the convertible roof system market are focusing on increasing their product portfolios associated to convertible roofs to attain continuous and supportable growth in the global convertible roof system market. Additionally, numerous key are manufacturing retractable hardtop systems , which offer beautiful styling, quietness in the vehicle, and comfortable head-room when the top is closed.For instance, in 2017, We basto launched an innovative top for the Audi A5 Cabriolet , which combines sophisticated technology and state-of-the-art materials with emotional design.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material type, roof top type, vehicle class type, body style type, electric vehicle type, propulsion type and region and, project the global convertible roof system market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global convertible roof system market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Convertible Roof System Market

Global Convertible Roof System Market,By Material Type

• PVC

• Carbon Fibre

• Others

Global Convertible Roof System Market,By Roof Top Type

• Hardtop

• Softtop

Global Convertible Roof System Market,By Vehicle Class Type

• Luxury Vehicles

• Semi-Luxury Vehicles

Global Convertible Roof System Market,By Body Style Type

• Sedan/Hatchback

• Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

• Others

Global Convertible Roof System Market,By Electric Vehicle Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Global Convertible Roof System Market,By Propulsion Type

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

• Electric Vehicle (EV)

Global Convertible Roof System Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Convertible Roof System Market

• Magna International

• Valmet Automotive

• Asiin Seiki

• Webasto

• Continental AG

• Pininfarina

• Standex International

• Hoerbiger

• Haartz

• Gahh Automotive

• Kee Auto Top Manufacturing Co.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Convertible Roof System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Convertible Roof System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Convertible Roof System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Convertible Roof System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Convertible Roof System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Convertible Roof System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Convertible Roof System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Convertible Roof System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Convertible Roof System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Convertible Roof System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Convertible Roof System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Convertible Roof System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-convertible-roof-system-market/28954/

