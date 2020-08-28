Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (CMM) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, Industry

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (CMM) was valued US$ 2.75 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Coordinate Measuring Machine is a very flexible measuring device with its measurement limitation typically only constrained by physical size, accuracy grade and probing configuration. The global installed base of coordinate measuring machines are projected at around 150,000 units.

The driving factor of global CMM market is accurate dimensions can be obtained just by knowing the coordinates and distance in the middle of the two reference points. Some of the restraint in the market is coordinate measuring machines are very costly and the CMMs are less portable. A market needs to construct some feature on its own as some parts of the work piece are unreachable by the probe.

The challenges faced by market are the availability of a wide variety of coordinate measuring machines through the market, which makes it difficult for end-users to make a choice. Increasing demand for coordinate measuring machine services are the opportunity of the CMM market.

Quality control and inspection applications are leading the global CMM market in 2018. To ensure the highest quality and exactness. Coordinate measuring machine, for measuring the physical geometrical characteristics of a part to test it compared to the design intent. Coordinate measuring machine market (CMM) ensures that accuracy and control are maintained. Data is available at all times to refine the manufacturing process and to paint a reliable picture of each product.

Automotive industry to hold the XX% share of the CMM market during the forecast period. The automotive industry has been progressively using optical measurement systems and CMMs, as an alternative to conventional strain gauges, accelerometers, transducers, and extensometers for improving the safety and comfort level of a vehicle.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific to hold the XX% share of the CMM market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This high growth of APAC is expected to high demand for CMMs in China and Japan, especially for industries such as electronics, automotive, and heavy machinery.

The key players operating in the global CMM market are Hexagon AB (Sweden), Faro Technologies (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), GOM (Germany), Perceptron (US), Creaform, Inc. (Canada), International Metrology Systems (UK), Metronor (Nesbru), Trimek (Spain), Applied Automation Tech (US), Wenzel (Germany), N. J. Metrology (UK), Avon-Dynamic (UK), Eley Metrology Limited (UK), The Sempre Group (UK), Apex Metrology Ltd (UK), and Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. (Japan), Helmel Engg.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (CMM)

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (CMM), by Type

• Bridge

• Cantilever

• Articulated Arm

• Handheld

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (CMM), by Application

• Quality Control & Inspection

• Reverse Engineering

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (CMM), by Industry

• Automotive

• Heavy Machinery

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market (CMM), by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

