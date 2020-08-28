Global Commercial Building Automation Market – Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Type, Application, and Region

Global Commercial Building Automation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.Global Commercial Building Automation market By deployment typeBuilding automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and other systems through a building automation system (BAS).

It includes a computerized, intelligent network of electronic devices, which is designed to monitor and control the mechanical and lighting systems in a building. Building automation projects helps in energy management and desire needs for a reduction in utility costs. Majority of buildings are equipped with these solutions in the developing world.

Building automation system (BAS) divided into three segments of automation software, hardware, and services. They provides market forecasting and market sizing for each segment. Forecasts also break out the hardware component into field device markets by shipment and market value for both wired and wireless field devices. These segments and some sub-segments relating to hardware field device connectivity are presented across product, regional, and vertical applications.

Global Commercial Building Automation Market dynamics:

This report systematizes essential concepts and requirement of building automation system, explain each aspect based on established literature standards. In 2018, a number of crimes committed in most country, as increasing demand for theft control alarm, operation of safety and security legislation that mandate the use of electronic security systems in commercial buildings. Increasing demand for installing social alarm systems and smart fire systems has more contributed towards the growth of the building automation systems market.

Competitive Landscape of Commercial Building Automation are technologies as like Mitsubishi Electric U.S. Inc. launched BEAM AX energy management system (March 2019), Taco Comfort Solutions launched a building automation system (July 2018) and so on, ODIN Building Automation Systems Announces Launch of New BACnet Certified IoT Software ( April 2019) and so on.

Government initiatives to reduce consumption energy from buildings is also impacting the market. Companies which provides building automation are increasing because they save XX% annual energy consumption. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), spending in smart cities is expected to reach US XX billion in 2028. Smart HVAC upgrades can save significant amounts of money on utility bills 30-50% around.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Commercial Building Automation Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PESTEL analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Commercial Building Automation Market.

Global Commercial Building Automation market report segments the market on the basis of:

Global Commercial Building Automation market End users:

• Hospitals and healthcare facilities

• Airport

• Railway

• Office building

• Retail and public assembly buildings

Global Commercial Building Automation market Product type:

• Facility management systems

• Fire protection systems

• Security and access control systems

• Building energy managements

• BAS systems

• Others

Global Commercial Building Automation market Communication technology:

• Wired technology

• Wireless technology

Global Commercial Building Automation market By deployment type:

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global Commercial Building Automation market Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Commercial Building Automation market Key players:

• Honeywell International (US)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Johnson Controls International (Ireland)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• United Technologies Corp. (US)

• Robert Bosch (Germany)

• Legrand (France), Hubbell (US)

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland)

• Emerson Electric

• Bajaj Electricals

• Building Logix

