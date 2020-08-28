Global Connected Rail Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Services, by Rolling Stock, by Safety & Signalling System and by Geography

Global Connected Rail Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 82.14 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Global connected rail market is segmented by service, rolling stock, safety, and signaling system and geography. Services are classified as passenger services & mobility, passenger information system, train tracking & monitoring system. Rolling stock is divided into diesel locomotive, electric locomotive, DMU. Safety and signaling system are categorized into positive train control, communication/computer-based train control, and automated/integrated train control. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing the implementation of the automated fare collection system and safety and security systems are expected to fuel the overall Global Connected Rail Market. Restraining factors of connected rail technology is the higher installation cost of numerous rail signaling systems and connected rail various services such as passenger information system, automated fare collection system etc. Rail and technology manufacturers are working on to reduce the installation rate by undergoing agreement with regional governments and country-specific governments.

Based on safety and signaling system, Computer Based Train Control (CBTC) is the upgraded system of the typical old-block signaling system. CBTC equipped train is capable of calculating, communicating, and providing update over a radio to the wayside equipment distributed along the line. CBTC system allows the optimal utilization of the existing rail infrastructure in achieving maximum capacity and minimum headway among operating trains while maintaining the safety requirements. These technologies have fuelled the growth of connected rail technology.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market share holder in the year 2022, for the connected rail market, in terms of value. The mounting urbanization in India, China and Japan, smart city projects, Chinese policy of ‘One Belt and One Road’, among others is estimated to further register high growth rate in the connected rail market in the region.

The scope of the Global Connected Rail Market:

Global Connected Rail Market, By Services

• Passenger Services and Mobility

• Passenger Information System

• Train tracking and Monitoring System

• Automated Fare Collection System

• IP Video Surveillance

• Predictive Maintenance

Global Connected Rail Market, By Rolling Stock

• Diesel Locomotive

• Electric Locomotive

• DMU

• EMU

• Light rail/Tram Car

• Subway/Metro Vehicle

• Passenger Coach

• Freight Wagon

Global Connected Rail Market, By Safety and Signaling System

• Positive Train Control (PTC)

• Communication/Computer Based Train Control (CBTC)

• Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

Global Connected Rail Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Connected Rail Market Are:

• Hitachi Limited

• Siemens AG

• Trimble, Inc.

• Wabtec Corporation

• Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Nokia Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Atos Corporation

• Sierra Wireless

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Calamp Corp.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Connected Rail Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Connected Rail Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Connected Rail Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Connected Rail Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Connected Rail Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Connected Rail Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Connected Rail Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Connected Rail by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Connected Rail Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Connected Rail Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Connected Rail Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

