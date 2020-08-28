Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Equipment Type, Propulsion Type, Application and By Region.

Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 28.93 billion by 2026 from US$ XX billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX% during 2018-2026.

Cargo Handling Equipment Market is segmented by equipment type, propulsion type, application, and region.

Efforts toward cargo equipment automation, growing demand for electric and hybrid equipment to reach lower emissions and fuel consumption and increased demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are anticipated to drive the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market for cargo handling equipment during the projected period.

Diesel propelled cargo handling equipment segment is projected to hold the largest Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market share in 2017 due to the effective power delivery, low fuel costs, and insufficient electric infrastructure at small and medium terminals. Also, strict emission regulations for NOx, PM, and CO2 by the US EPA and European Union have encouraged equipment manufacturers to offer fuel-efficient equipment with lesser emissions. Hereafter, equipment manufacturers are focusing on the development and sale of electric and hybrid equipment.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/10972

Geographically, the Cargo Handling Equipment Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The number of small and medium marine ports is increasing in countries such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand, which has driven the demand and increased the growth of marine cargo equipment handling Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

Global cargo handling equipment market is projected to have considerable growth with increasing marine and air traffic. Developing nations such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia are progressively investing in new air and marine port construction. Furthermore, cargo operators are investing in advanced technology equipment to reduce loading and unloading time and advance their operating efficiency.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Cargo Handling Equipment Market are Anhui Heli, Emerson Electric, Gantrex, Hangcha Group Co. Ltd, Hoist Lifttruck, Hyster, JBT Corporation, Kalmar, Kion Group, Konecranes, Liebherr, Lonking Machinery, Macgregor, Mallaghan Engineering, Mitsubishi, Sany, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited, Siemens AG, Tec Containers, Teleflex Lionel-Dupont, Terex, Toyota Industries, and Tug Technologies.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/10972

The Scope of the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market:

Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, by Equipment Type:

• Aviation dollies

• Stacker

• Pallet jack

• Loaders

• Conveyor system

• Automated guided vehicle

• Forklift Trucks

• Cranes

• Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes

• Straddle Carriers

• Reach Stackers

• Terminal Tractors

Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, by Propulsion Type:

• Diesel

• Electric

• Others

Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, by Application:

• Air Cargo

• Marine Cargo

• Land Cargo

Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, by Region:

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

Key Players, Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market:

• Anhui Heli

• Emerson Electric

• Gantrex

• Hangcha Group Co. Ltd

• Hoist Lifttruck

• Hyster

• JBT Corporation

• Kalmar

• Kion Group

• Konecranes

• Liebherr

• Lonking Machinery

• Macgregor

• Mallaghan Engineering

• Mitsubishi

• Sany

• Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited

• Siemens AG

• Tec Containers

• Teleflex Lionel-Dupont

• Terex

• Toyota Industries

• Tug Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cargo Handling Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cargo Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cargo Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cargo Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cargo Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cargo Handling Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Cargo Handling Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-cargo-handling-equipment-market/10972/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com