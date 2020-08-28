Global 3D Printing Plastics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Plastic, By End User and By Region.

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market has valued US$ 592.80 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.



Global 3D Printing Plastics Market is segmented by plastic, by the end user, and by region. Based on plastic, 3d printing plastics market is segmented into PLA, ABS, PEEK, Photopolymers, nylon/polyamide, PETG, and PC. Healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and other are end-user segments of 3d printing plastics market. Geographically 3D printing plastics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Cost-effectiveness as compared to that of the metals, growing end use industries, increasing application areas, and the emerging economy has resulted in the surging demand for 3D printing plastics. 3D plastic allows easier customization as per consumer requirement. Functional prototyping, tooling, and designing have enabled extensive applications of 3D printing across newer application areas. Significant investment towards research & development in 3D printing by major companies along with consumer acceptance is driving the demand for 3D printing plastic market. Alternatives like ceramic hampers to market growth.

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market by Region

Photopolymers was the dominant plastic segment in 2017 and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast. Photopolymers are expensive than plastics but the increasing variety of photopolymers, photopolymer based technologies like SLA, PolyJet, and DLP, and increasing acceptability across the various industries, the applications of 3D printing with photopolymers are increasing drastically. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polylactic Acid (PLA) are the most commonly used plastics in the 3D printing market. Demand for ABS and PLA type of 3D printing plastic will grow moderately in the forecast period.

The ability of personalized medical solutions, print implants, prosthetics, devices for tissue engineering, and many other medical solutions has made a Healthcare industry segment as a dominating in the global 3D printing plastics market. Consumer electronics segment is emerging as a significant application of 3D plastic products on account of reduced lead time offered by additive manufacturing techniques. Innovative additive manufacturing solutions enable the production of designer parts with complex geometries, thus, facilitating manufacturers to cater to rising consumer needs for personalized parts.

North America dominated the global 3D printing plastic market in 2017. The highest revenue-generating country in North America was the U.S., followed by Canada. Industrial advancements, extensive investments for dedicated R&D facilities, and the development of 3D printing-based products are some of the factors that are stimulating the growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific exhibits the growth of high CAGR in a forecast.

3D Systems Corporation, Arkema SA, EOS, Evonik AG, Stratasys, BASF SE, EOS GmbH, EnvisionTEC, FormLabs Inc., HP Inc. ,Prodways Technologies, Proto Labs Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Royal DSM, Stratasys Ltd., Voxeljet AG, XYZ Printing, Asiga, Aviv3D, Carbon3D Inc., Hunan Farsoon High-Tech Co. Ltd., Mcor Technologies Ltd., Ultimaker B.V. are major players operating in the global 3d printing plastics market.

