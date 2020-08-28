Decorative Laminates Market by Key Players, Sales, Demand, Industry Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2027

According to The Insight Partners Decorative Laminates Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Decorative Laminates Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Decorative Laminates Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Decorative Laminates Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Decorative Laminates market globally. This report on ‘Decorative Laminates market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Abet Laminati S.p.A.

Archidply Industries

FunderMax GmbH

Greenlam Industries Limited

Merino Laminates (Merino Group)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Panolam Industries International, Inc.

Roseburg Forest Products Co.

Stylam Industries Ltd.

Wilsonart LLC

The decorative laminates market is anticipated to witness fast growth in the forecast period owing to rapidly growing construction industry driven by improved standards of living and rising per disposable income of the population. Furthermore, low installation and maintenance cost coupled with the improved performance and aesthetic value of the product propel the growth of the decorative laminates market. However, stiff competition from veneer market and brittle nature of the product are major restraint for the decorative laminates market. On the other hand, technological advancements with high pressure lamination production to improve performance characteristics of the product offer significant growth opportunities for the key players operating in the decorative laminates market during the forecast period.

The global decorative laminates market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, application, and end-use sector. By raw material, the market is segmented as plastic resin, overlays, adhesives, and wood substrate. Based on type, the market is segmented as general purpose, post forming, special products, and backer. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as cabinets, furniture, flooring, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, non-residential, and transportation.

