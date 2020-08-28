Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Large volumes of genomic data have been generated by the Human Genome Project, which is extensively used by medical and biotechnology research scientists. Also, the improvements in high throughput gene sequencing are helping to accelerate the genome sequencing process at a lower cost. The generation of zettabytes of genome data will be generated in next decade however there is no secured and trusted data management resource that provides seamless data exchange, sharing, and trustworthy storage solution for zettabytes of genomic data. Therefore, it becomes important to develop the technology platform which can handle such large and sensitive data volumes and can be easily accessible to clinicians, physicians, scientists, biopharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders.

1. ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED

2. DNATIX LTD

3. SHIVOM VENTURES LIMITED

4. GENEBLOCKCHAIN, LLC.

5. NEBULA GENOMICS

6. GENOMES.IO

7. 23ANDME, INC.

8. IIF MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC. (ILLUMINA, INC.)

9. 10X GENOMICS

10. ZENOME

The blockchain technology is the most viable option to store, manage, and exchange genomic data. The blockchain uses decentralized information management model, which has proved beneficial to banking and the fintech areas. Cryptocurrencies are one of the biggest achievement for blockchain. It is a significant tool for peer-to-peer transactions without involving a third element to track the exchange process. Biopharmaceutical and genomic research companies can use blockchain to process transactions of genomic data and payment between genomic data providers and their customers.

The global blockchain in genomic data management market is segmented on the service type and application. Based on service type, the market is segmented as B2B Business Model, B2C Business Model, and C2B Business Model. On the basis of application, the global blockchain in genomic data management market is segmented in to Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Data Owners, and Others.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

