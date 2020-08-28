Global A2P SMS Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Services, Industry and Region.

Global A2P SMS Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Application to person (A2P) short message services (SMS) is a text messaging services from application to a person, which is one way SMS process. In A2P SMS recipients are not allowed to reply sender. It is also called enterprise or professional SMS. It is used in the businesses in numerous technical modes to communicate with consumers, deliver time-sensitive alerts or authenticate users of online services.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Global A2P SMS market report covers the detailed analysis of factors like driver, restrain, challenges and opportunities of the A2P SMS market. The increasing number of mobile users, e-commerce industry and telecom service providers are the major factors that driving the growth of A2P SMS market. High adoption of SMS technology in various industries like banking, healthcare, retail, etc. are the drivers in the growth of market. Furthermore, benefits of A2P SMS such as fast delivery of message, effective compared to e-mails, cost effectiveness and A2P SMS streamlined appointments are expected to grow the market over the forecast period. In 2018, only 25% of E-mails are opened across all industries on average. In A2P SMS case, it has an open rate of 95%, 45% rate of response, while 95% of all SMS are always checked within 3-minutes of message arrival.

However, rising mobile spam SMS and concerns related with mobile malwares could hamper the growth of market. In A2P SMS only short messages can be send, which could hinder the growth of market. Furthermore, issues like SMS originator Spoofing, SMS phishing, access hacking and SIM swap fraud are expected to hamper the growth of market.

Global A2P SMS Market: Segmentation Analysis

By services, customer relationship management (CRM) services segment is dominating the market and it is expected to emerge as one of main consumers of A2P SMS. The increased demand of digital transaction and online mobile payment system is driving the growth of market. A CRM can help any business market to new consumers, deliver excellent customer service, close the deal, the importance of a CRM in business banking are especially lucrative. A few importance of CRM such as improving customer retention, more effective marketing efforts, high productivity, efficient communication and sales management in any business are playing vital role in the growth of A2P SMS market.

By industry, Banking, financial services and insurance segment is dominating the A2P SMS market and it is expected to grow the market at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. BFSI provides information to their customers about transactions, debits and credits in cost-effective & reliable communication. BFSI uses CRM to enhance the customer relationship effectively.

Global A2P SMS Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific is dominating the market and it is expected that the region will maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The developing economies like China and India hold the largest market share in 2019. Increasing population leads to increase in mobile subscribers, innovation in network technology, adoption of IoT technology, growing FDI investments and government’s initiatives related with digital transaction are the major drivers in the growth of market in region. Furthermore, an increase in e-commerce industries in the region are expected to drive growth of A2P SMS market and same is analyzed with its exact impact on market in numbers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global A2P SMS Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global A2P SMS Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global A2P SMS Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global A2P SMS Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global A2P SMS Market

Global A2P SMS Market, By Services

• Pushed Content Services

• Customer Relationship Management Services

• Promotional Campaigns

• Interactive Services

• Inquiry Related Services

Global A2P SMS Market, By Industry

• Retail

• BFSI

• Travel and Transport

• Healthcare and Hospitality

• Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

Global A2P SMS Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global A2P SMS Market, Key Players

• Syniverse Technologies

• AMD Telecom

• Fortytwo Telecom

• CLX Communications

• Ogangi Corporation

• Silverstreet

• Tanla Solutions

• Symsoft AB

• Cybercomm

• Infobip

• Route Mobile Limited

• Angkor Data Communication Group

• tyntec

• nexmo

• DIMOCO

• Vodafone Group Plc.

• Bharti Airtel Limited

• SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

• China Unicom Ltd.

• Singapore Telecommunications Limited

• SAP SE

• Orange Business Services

• TATA Communications Limited.

