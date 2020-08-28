Global 5G Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Application, Industry Vertical, Region

Global 5G Services Market is expected to reach US$ 123.25 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

5G is the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. It succeeds the 2G (LTE/WiMax), 3G (UMTS) and 4G (GSM) systems. 5G performance targets include energy saving, high data rate, cost reduction, reduced latency, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity

The rise in demand for ultra-low latency connectivity and reliable services and increasing use of connected IoT devices are some of the driving factors expected to drive the growth of the 5G services market during the forecast period. Very high Disagreement related to industry standards between the operators and the chipset makers, High hardware price are some of the restraining factors that would hinder the growth of the 5G services market.

Global 5G services market is segmented by application, Industry vertical and region. Among Verticals, the broadband vertical is expected to have large 5G service market size during the forecast period. Broadband vertical is expected to drive the revenues of a majority of telecos. However, the connected vehicle vertical is likely to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the advent of autonomous vehicles.

Based on Applications, the enhanced Mobile Broadband segment is expected to hold larger 5G services market share during the forecast period, while the Fixed Wireless Access segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to its high speed latent free service offerings, and remote area coverage.

While using region, the 5G services market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to account for larger market share during the forecast period. North America is advanced in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of 5G Services market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding 5G Services market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the 5G Services market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the 5G Services market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the 5G Services Market

Global 5G Services Market, by Application

• mMTC and URLLC

• eMBB

• FWA

Global 5G Services Market, by Industry Vertical

• Smart Cities

• Connected Factories

• Smart Buildings

• Connected Vehicles

• Connected Healthcare

• Connected Retail

• Smart Utilities

• Broadband

• Voice

• Others(education, connected agriculture, aerospace and defense, and data centers)

Global 5G Services Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Key Players of Global 5G services Market

AT&T

Airtel

BT Group

China Mobile

China Telecom

Deutsche Telecom

du

Korea Telecom

Sprint

Saudi Telecom Company

SK Telecom

Telstra

Vodafone

Verizon

Qualcomm Technologies

Integrated Device Technology

Infineon Technologies

International Business Machines

Qorvo

Xilinx

Samsung Electronics

Nokia

Intel

Anokiwave

Broadcom

Analog Devices

