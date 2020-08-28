Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Technology, Component, End-user and Region

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market was value US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global industrial controls and factory automation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the upcoming future to the emerging segment in the global industrial controls and factory automation market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24427

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing need to use better technology equipment to gain better results is leading to the growth of the industrial controls and factory automation market. Products made using automation do not only have improved quality but also produced at a decreased operational cost, increasing the overall profit margin of the product. Automation also aids in saving energy. Other factors promoting the growth of industrial controls and factory automation market are the need for high yield and production, scarcity of labour and enhanced focus on growing efficiency and accuracy to achieve high yield and productivity.

Automation has become a significant component of the manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, power, railway and shipping industries and so, the growth of these industries will also contribute towards the growth of the global industrial controls and factory automation market. Limited availability of skilled professionals for the implementation of automation and control processes can also act as a restraint for industrial controls and factory automation market.

Industrial robots segment is leading the industrial controls and factory automation market globally. Industrial robots provide a wide range of profits, such as improving Functional Safety, enhancing efficiency and ergonomics, speed-up the processes, optimize cost, and increase reliability. An increased necessity for automation and ageing population has spurred demand in the industrial robotics. China has shown a fast investment in the industrial automation, which is observed by the increased need in the industrial robotics and machine tools.

Mining and metals industry is dominating the global industrial controls and factory automation market. The mining and metals industry is associated with the extraction of mineral and metal reserves and fabrication of metals. The metal industry offers metalworking processes for instance grinding, milling, spinning, and forging. Mining operations are difficult to execute and manage in remote and hazardous locations.

Region-wise, North America has the Largest Share in global industrial controls and factory automation market. With a huge presence of manufacturing and production units in the North American region, the advent of IoT in many industries has enhanced the production capacity and led to the optimization of manufacturing processes. The US is the major market for factory automation and industrial control in the North American region. The demand for advanced manufacturing robotic technologies would help a long way for the growth of the market in North America.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24427

Some of the key players operating in global industrial controls and factory automation market, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Schneider Electric Se, General Electric Company.

The scope of Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Technology

• Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

• Plant Asset Management (PAM)

• Functional Safety

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Component

• Industrial Networks

• Industrial Robots

• Control Devices

• Field Instruments

• Cables

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by End-user

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Mining & Metals

• Food & Beverages

• Electric Power Generation

• Others

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Emerson Electric Company

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric Se

• General Electric Company

• Omron Corporation

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Nextnine Ltd

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Dassault Systems SE.

• Autodesk Inc.

• Aspen Technology Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH.

• Texas Instruments Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Industrial Control and Factory Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Industrial Control and Factory Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial Control and Factory Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Industrial Control and Factory Automation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Control and Factory Automation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-industrial-control-and-factory-automation-market/24427/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com