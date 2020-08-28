Global Technical Textile Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Process, Type, Material, Technology, Applicationand Geography

Global Technical Textile Market was valued US$ 181.18 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 280.60 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.45 % during a forecast period.

Technical textiles are the efficient fabrics, which find applications in the multiple end-use industries like automobile, construction, and others. These materials reveal enhanced performance over the conventional textiles.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing in preference toward non woven technical fabrics is one of the key drivers for the global technical textile market. Growing demand for construction textiles and surge in government initiatives to encourage the usage of technical textiles is projected to increase demand for these products, which resulting the global technical textile market growth. Furthermore, high cost of raw materials and finished goods and rise in toxic waste generation during the production of textile materials are expected to limit the growth of the Global technical textile market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global technical textile market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global technical textile market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The mobiltech segment is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the global technical textile market. This growth can be credited to the thriving automobile sector in numerous countries like UAE, Japan, and Germany. The growing use of technical textiles in numerous areas of the automobile sector like seat belts, seating upholstery, tire cords & linear, and others is projected to propel the demand for technical textiles.

The composite is expected to dominate the global technical textile market. The dominance position in the market is attribute to the development in the marine industry to enable the demand for glass fibers and increase in demand for reinforced composites in the industrial & construction. Surge in usage of composites in the aerospace industry is further expected to boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global technical textile market. The significant growth can be attributed to the technical textiles industry aids the interests of the government and the nation, and it is foreseeable to see a major thrust on the development of industry by providing impetus on product and local consumption in this region.

The country India endures to be the preferred destination for textile manufacturing and offers a whole lot of benefits in the area of technical textiles. With rising awareness and consumption of technical textiles, superior innovation in the field and increasing demand from end-use industries are expected to promising destination with agrowing demographic dividend and consumption scenario.

The Scope of the Report for Global Technical Textile Market

Global Technical Textile Market, By Process

• Natural fiber

• Synthetic polymer

• Regenerated fiber

• Mineral

• Metal

• Specialty fiber

Global Technical Textile Market,By Type

• Woven

• Knitted

• Non-woven

• Others

Global Technical Textile Market,By Material

• Uniform

• Composite

Global Technical Textile Market,By Technology

• Thermo-forming

• Three dimensional weaving

• Three dimensional knitting

• Fabrics produced using nanotechnology

• Heat-set synthetics

• Finishing treatments

• Hand-made elements

• Others

Global Technical Textile Market,By Application

• Mobiltech

• Indutech

• Meditech

• Protech

• Packtech

• Agritech

• Hometech

• Clothtech

• Buildtech

• Sportech

• Oekotech

• Geotech

Global Technical Textile Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players Global Technical Textile Market

• 3M

• Berry Global Group

• Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

• Agru America, Inc.

• Belton Industries, Inc.

• Ahlstrom-MunksjOyj

• American &Efird LLC

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Delfingen Industry S.A

• DowDuPont

• DSM Dyneema BV

• Huesker Synthetic GmbH

• Johns Manville

• Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

• Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

• Freudenberg SE

• Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd.

• GSE Environmental, Inc.

• Hanes Geo Components

• Hindoostan Composite Solutions

• Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG

• Low & Bonar PLC

• Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

• Propex Operating Company LLC

• Royal Ten Cate

• Milliken & Company

• NAUE Geosynthetics Limited

• SGL Group

• The Carbon Company

• SKAPS Industries

• SRF Limited

• Teijin Limited

• Thrace Group

• TWE Group GmbH

• Strata Systems, Inc.

• Techfab India

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Technical Textile Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Technical Textile Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Technical Textile Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Technical Textile Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Technical Textile Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Technical Textile Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Technical Textile Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Technical Textile by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Technical Textile Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Technical Textile Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Technical Textile Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

