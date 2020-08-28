Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Source, Type, Function, Application and Geography

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market was value US$ 110.30 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 180.50Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.36 % during a forecast period.Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By SourceAntioxidants provide the protection to the skin from pollution, dust, UV radiation, and sun damage. Changing lifestyle coupled with growing as e-commerce sectors are expected to boost the growth of the global cosmetic antioxidants market in the near future.

Increasing demand for anti-aging cosmetics and personal care products among consumers and a growing aging population, especially in developed countries, are major factors leading the global cosmetic antioxidants market. Rising awareness regarding the cosmetic products coupled with increasing disposable income is also boosting the growth of the global market.

Increasing adoption of advanced medical technology in developed countries, a high cost of natural antioxidants, and rising concerns of synthetic antioxidants are expected to limiting the growth of the cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period.

Based on the source, a natural segment of the cosmetic antioxidants market is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing preference of consumers towards natural and herbal cosmetic products has enlarged the adoption of natural antioxidants in cosmetics. Rising demand for high-quality natural ingredients in cosmetics with least side effects is also foremost to the increased demand for natural antioxidants in cosmetics.

Hair conditioning segment is projected to lead the cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for hair care products, which are a help to protect from pollution. The consumers are interested to purchase hair care products to maintain hair quality.

Based on the level of skin, oxidation is one of the major sensations, which is responsible for cellular aging. It is very harmful to skin cells of the epidermis and dermis and contributes to degeneration of skin cells. Antioxidants are a therefore valuable solution to help the skin fight against the free radicals, which are generated during oxidative stress.

Skin care products are expected to dominate the global cosmetic antioxidants market. People can travel a lot across the globe and facing the problem of pollution. Skin care products are providing the solution to protect from pollution. Sports and outdoor activities are very popular in the world, in these activities exposure of UV radiation is becoming more and more frequent. The sunscreen is essential to protect the skin. The addition of antioxidants to the sunscreen formulation would provide a better solution and contribute to preserving the protection index while fighting against photo-accelerated aging products.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global cosmetic antioxidants market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Europe is estimated to hold a major share in the cosmetic antioxidants market owing to the growing expenditure on cosmetic products. Europe is sharing more than 35 % in the cosmetics products. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of skin care, hair care, and makeup products. The main reason behind the market growth in this region is increasing the inclination of consumers to the cosmetic products for the protection from the sun UV rays as well as pollution.

Key profiled and analyzed in the reports includes in the global cosmetic antioxidants market such as BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Inc, Barents International BV, Eastman Chemical Company, and Lonza Group.

The report gives the clear representation of the current market scenario of global cosmetic antioxidants market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, Porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Source

• Natural Antioxidants

• Chemically Derived Antioxidants

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Type

• Vitamins E

• Vitamin A

• Polyphenols

• Enzymes

• Synthetics

• Vitamin C

• Others

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Function

• Anti-Inflammatory

• Hair Conditioning

• Anti-Aging

• Hair Cleansing

• Moisturizing

• UV Protection

• Others

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Application

• Skin Care

• Makeup

• Hair Care

• Other

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

• Croda International PLC

• Eastman Chemical Company

• EvonikDr.Straetmans

• Jan Dekker International

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Ashland Global Holdings

• Barentz International BV

• BASF SE

• BTSA BiotecnologiasAplicadas S.L.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Lonza Group

• Merck

• Nexira

• Provital Group

• Seppic

• WackerChemie

• Yasho Industries

