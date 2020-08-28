Global Electric Shavers Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product Type, Distribution Channel,End User, and Region

Global Electric Shavers Market was valued US$ 14.01Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 20.5Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.32% during a forecast period.

Rising fashion trends and beauty consciousness regarding personal appearance among both men and women has increased the use of electric shavers among individuals as well as hairdressers at hairdressing establishments. The availability of technologically advanced and quality electric shavers like those with turbo and multi-blade precision units for faster and neat shave through dense hair is anticipated to drive market demand throughout the forecast period. Further, increasing economy, growth in population and rise in disposable income boost the demand for the same. The electric shavers are majorly used in the parlors and salons thus, rising its demand in the global market. However, global electric shavers market is relatively matured and has been plagued by lack of product differentiation. This is resulting in price conflicts among manufacturers in the region, leading to profit crunching. Thus, lack of product differentiation is identified as one of the biggest challenges to the growth of electric shavers market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The electric shavers market is segmented by product type, in terms of revenue, the clippers segment dominated the overall market in 2015. Basically, the clippers are used for the trimming of the facial hair. They are the suitable alternatives for the scissors. Thus, they are majorly used in the salons and parlors, hence increasing its demand in global market. Electric shavers have a huge demand due to the increasing inclination of the consumers for automation. The increasing populations that use this product, and increasing promotion of the product with the help of marketing technologies and advertisements are also a key factors that is affecting the market positively. Furthermore, due to cheaper price of clippers than other types of shavers, their demand is currently higher than other segments in the market. Besides this, electric shavers market also witnessing the considerable demand for rotary and foil shavers.

The global electric shavers market is marked by intense competition from the major players operating in this market. Strategic mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, and product innovations are some of the key strategies adopted by these players to strengthen their position in the market.

Geographically, increasing beauty consciousness among women and men is one of the main reasons, which lead to drive the electric shaver market in Asia Pacific region. Rising economy, increasing in disposable income level and large population in China and India offers massive market potential for the significant growth of electric shaver market in Asia Pacific region. Various product innovation related to style, long life, less maintenance cost and easy to handle are some of the key issue which further helps to boost the electric shaver market in North America and European region. An independent study conducted some years ago stated that almost 80 million American men used plastic disposable razors that were responsible for approx. 35 million cubic feet of toxic waste every year.

The report on the electric shavers market will helps to decision maker as comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric shavers market over the period of 2016 to 2024.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global electric shavers market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global electric shavers market.

Scope of Global Electric Shavers Market

Global Electric Shavers Market, By Product Type

• Foil Shavers

• Rotary Shavers

• Wet/Dry Shavers

• Accessories

• Clippers

Global Electric Shavers Market, By Distribution Channel

• Health and Beauty Stores

• General Merchandising/Mass Stores

• Super Markets and Hyper Markets

• Others

Global Electric Shavers Market, By End User

• Male

• Female

Global Electric Shavers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Electric Shavers Market

• Conair Corporation

• Helen of Troy Limited

• Philips Electronics N.V.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Braun GmbH.

• Remington Products Company

• Eltron Company

• Izumi Products Company

• BaByliss

• Koninklijke

• Panasonic Corporation

• The Gillette Company

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

• Wahl Clipper Corporation

