Global Household Cooking Appliances Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, By End Use and By Region

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market was valued US$58.59 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$8 XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of X % during a forecast.

Global household cooking appliances market is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, rising population, consequent increase in disposable income, and rising consumer awareness. Busy time schedule of working women and families find it affordable to invest in cooking appliances with high technology, which saves time as well as makes cooking tasks easier.

Advanced technology in cooking appliances with enhanced designs and improved efficiency are further fuelling the growth to the cooking appliances market. Utilizing advanced household cooking appliances are trending among today’s women. Kitchen appliances are operated electricity, renewable and solar energy is gaining popularity in the cooking appliances market. Increase in number of unmarried individuals or students who prefer takeaway food rather than setting up their kitchen act as a barrier to growth of household cooking appliances market.

The report on “Global Household Cooking Appliances Market” is segmented by product, by fuel and by region. Microwaves, Ovens, Cooktops and other are product segment of household cooking appliances market. Based on fuel utilized for cooking, household cooking appliances market is segmented by cooking gas and electricity. Regionally, household cooking appliances market is analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America.

Cooktops and cooking ranges will be dominating the household cooking appliances market over a forecast period. Variety cooktops, such as the gas, electric, or induction cooktops, smooth surface cooktops; and coil cooktops is driving the cooktops and cooking ranges segment in the household appliances market. Microwave oven segment is second largest in the household cooking appliances market. Microwave oven is faster than that of other conventional cooking. Food cooked by microwave oven are more nutritious than that of other conventional cooking methods.

Gas fuel segment is dominating in the household cooking appliances market. Cooking with gas is efficient in terms of speed as well as gas cooked food is much tastier. Electric ovens often cycle between using the bake and broil elements during preheat, which can be less efficient. Electric cooking appliances cause your food to brown unevenly. Electric oven doesn’t transfer heat into the oven as directly as a gas does.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth in the household cooking appliances market. E-commerce sector is another factor driving the growth of the global market in Asia Pacific region. Increasing purchasing power of the consumers will impel growth to the global household cooking appliances market in Asia Pacific in the forecast. Europe is estimated to dominate the global household cooking appliances market. Increasing advanced technology products demand in Europe region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Household Cooking Appliances Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Household Cooking Appliances Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Household Cooking Appliances Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Household Cooking Appliances Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Household Cooking Appliances Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Household Cooking Appliances Market

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market by Product Type:

• Microwaves

• Ovens

• Cooktops and ranges

• Other

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market by Fuel Type:

• Cooking gas

• Electricity

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market by Region:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

• North America

Key Players Analysed in Global Household Cooking Appliances Market:

• LG Electronics

• Miele Group

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Philips

• Midea Group Co. Ltd

• Hitachi Appliances Inc.

• Haier Group Co. Ltd

• AB Electrolux

• Robert Bosch GmbH.

• Dongbu Daewoo Electronics

• Panasonic Corporation

• Robert Bosh GmbH

• Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd.

• SMEG

• Morphy Richards

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

