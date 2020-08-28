Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Distribution Channel, End user and Geography

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market was valued US$ 15.34 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Personal care electrical appliances tradition is becoming more popular, who regularly use personal care products for fast individual grooming. Personal care appliances are mainly include trimmer, hair straightener, hair curler, hair dryer, shaver, and an epilator. Demand for personal care appliances are rising gradually owing to it offers benefits such as better affectivity over traditional procedure and time-saving. Electrical appliances are precise as devices which use electricity to complete specific functions.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22013

A rising aging population and growing disposable income are the key drivers of personal care electrical appliances market. Technical developments and increasing awareness about the electrical appliances among consumers are encouraging consumers to shift from manually operated tools to electricity or battery operated appliances for hair care, oral care, and other health & hygiene products. Growth in the GDP value, refining spending habits of people are mainly driving consumers towards personal hygiene, which results in enlarged adoption of personal care products. However, lack of awareness about innovative products and durability of the product are limiting the growth for the personal care electrical appliances market.

Distribution of personal care appliances are projected to increase gradually over online retailing owing to growing internet penetration mainly in developing economies coupled with product modified availability. The hair care appliances market contributed to the higher revenue share to the global personal care & electrical appliances market in 2018 and would raise at XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The hair removal appliances market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. The oral care appliances market is also growing in future years. Also, trimmers and epilators are apparent to be efficient, safe, and easy options to stay well-groomed by the consumers, which is one of the key factors driving this market during the forecast period.

Personal care electrical appliances are used by both male and female. Female consumers are expected to dominate the global personal care electrical appliances market, whereas, males lead the market by shavers segment. The female regulars segment is expected to overtake the male customer’s segment during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about the standard lifestyle.

A powered toothbrush is a major product under the oral care appliance segment which expected to hold a XX% market share in the personal care electrical appliances market. Plaque removers are electric toothbrushes which have rotatory brush head specially made to remove plaque. Plaque removers have increased importance among consumers with periodontal issues, while the device is not communal among customers.

According to the market analysis, Europe was the highest revenue contributor to the global personal care appliances market and held for more than XX% of the total market shares. The growth of this market is driven by an individual’s desire to continue well-groomed. Germany and the UK are the top markets in Europe for depilatory products, with P&G prominent in both of them. Also, North America is projected to hold the large market share in the global personal care electrical appliances market owing to developed economic condition and conventional women customers who use a large number of personal care electrical appliances. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the personal care electrical appliances market because of development in lifestyle and growing hygiene awareness are propelling the growth in the market particularly in Asian countries.

The key players operating in the Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market are Koninklijke Philips, Spectrum Brands, Omron Healthcare, Wahl Clipper, Waterpik Technologies, Remington Products Company, Procter and Gamble (Braun GmbH/Oral B), Conair Corp, Royal Philips Electronics NV, Panasonic Corporation, Groupe SEB, Colgate-Palmolive, Helen of Troy L.P., HoMedics Inc., LION Corp, Povos, Flyco, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Paiter, BaByliss PRO, Spectrun Brands Inc., Ragalta USA, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Shiseido Co., Unilever and Tescom & Co. Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22013

Scope of the report for Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, By Product

• Hair Care Appliances

o Hair Dryers

o Hair Straighteners

o Hair Stylers

• Hair Removal Appliances

o Epilators

o Shavers

o Clippers

o Trimmers

• Oral Care Appliances

o Powered Toothbrush

o Other

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online Platforms

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, By End User

• Male

• Female

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market

• Koninklijke Philips

• Spectrum Brands

• Omron Healthcare

• Wahl Clipper

• Waterpik Technologies

• Remington Products Company

• Procter and Gamble (Braun GmbH/Oral B)

• Conair Corp

• Royal Philips Electronics NV

• Panasonic Corporation

• Groupe SEB

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Helen of Troy L.P

• HoMedics Inc.

• LION Corp.

• Povos

• Flyco

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Paiter

• BaByliss PRO

• Spectrun Brands Inc.

• Ragalta USA

• Wahl Clipper Corporation

• Shiseido Co.

• Unilever

• Tescom & Co. Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Personal Care Electrical Appliances Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Personal Care Electrical Appliances Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Personal Care Electrical Appliances Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Personal Care Electrical Appliances Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Personal Care Electrical Appliances by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-personal-care-electrical-appliances-market/22013/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com