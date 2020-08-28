Global Portable Printer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Geography

Global Portable Printer Market was valued US$ 850.15Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1854.12Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period.

Compact size, growth in internet penetration and rise in adoption of smart devices are the key factors for growth of global portable printer market. Also proliferation of online businesses like ecommerce and online grocery, and increase in adoption of BYOD policy are other factors driving the global portable printer market. Research & development on better battery runtime & availability of more number of pages are provides large number of opportunities to the global portable printer market. Rise in investment on digitization across the globe hamper the market growth. Additionally growing preference for paperless billing and notifications solutions and rising customer preference for viewing bills and respites in their portable devices is identified as limiting factors for progression of global Portable Printer Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The technology segment is divided into thermal, inject and impact. Thermal Portable printer is further divided into direct thermal and thermal transfer. Among the above segments, thermal portable printer segment captured the biggest market in overall portable printer market.

The transportation and logistics segment accounted for the highest share in the portable printer market in 2017. Additionally, the report provides a precise prediction of the contribution of the various application segments to the growth of the portable printer market size.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 37% share, followed by the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa respectively. Even though the EMEA region held the minimum share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the higher incremental growth during the forecast period. Moreover, U.S. is the dominating country in North America region because of growing adoption of portable printer by the retail and healthcare sector. Additionally, presence of major key vendors of portable printers like Toshiba Tec Corporation, Canon Inc. in Asia Pacific region is expected to supplement the growth of portable printer market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition to this, China and Japan is the major contributor to the growth of portable printer market. Moreover, China portable printer market is expected to grow at a significant speed because of swiftly evolving printing industry.

This report include rising research and development expenses to provide changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies like acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques embraced by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by technology, industry vertical and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Portable Printer market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Portable Printer Market

Global Portable Printer Market, By Technology

• Inkjet

• Thermal

• Impact

Global Portable Printer Market, By Industry Vertical

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Telecom

• Transportation & Logistics

• Others

Global Portable Printer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Portable Printer Market

• Bixolon Co. Ltd

• Brother Industries Ltd.

• Canon Inc.

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Polaroid Corporation

• Printek LLC

• Toshiba Tec Corporation

• ZEBRA Technologies

• Seiko Epson

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Portable Printer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Portable Printer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Portable Printer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Portable Printer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Portable Printer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Portable Printer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Portable Printer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Portable Printer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Portable Printer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Portable Printer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Portable Printer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

