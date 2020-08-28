India E-Scrap Recycling Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, and Processed Material

India E-Scrap Recycling Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Electronic scrap (e-scrap) typically includes waste computer monitors, motherboards, mobile phones & chargers, compact discs, headphones, television sets, air conditioners & refrigerators.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

India is estimated to generate XXMT of e-scrap every year, and from that generated e-scrap personal devices for instance computers, screens, smartphones, tablets & TVs, with the remains being larger household appliances and heating & cooling equipment.

Many identify consumers as the key to better management of e-scrap. This initiative aims to inspire consumers to properly dispose of their e-scrap, with augmented reuse and recycling rates and adopt viable consumer habits to move towards a circular economy.

In India, the lack of an updated inventory of e-scrap generated makes it challenging to quantify the e-scrap recycled and disposed.

India ranked 5th in the world among top e-scrap generating countries-USA, China, Japan, and Germany. The penalty and punishment for non-compliance where the same as sections 15, 16 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The problem of e-scrap has been spoken about at some levels, but not at a large enough scale to make a significant impact, particularly in the unorganized sector. Unfortunately, India is still ill-equipped in skilled labor to handle e-scrap recycling. Only 1.5 % of e-scrap generated in India gets recycled. Zero awareness about e-scrap and its recycling, along with the role of the unorganized sector are the added challenges to the problem, this will give opportunities to new players to enter the market.

According to processed material, the metal segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the estimated period. The high-quality metals like ferrous, non-ferrous, and other in the e-scrap can be divided for resale in conditions that are completely safe.

E-scrap also covers plastic, up to near 25 % of its weight. Novel recovery and conversion of e-scrap plastics to value-added products have also been effectively developed.

The developed process is capable of converting a widely held (76%) of the scrap plastics into suitable materials, which could be used for virgin plastic products. The technology has already been shifted for commercialization.

Scope of the India E-Scrap Recycling Market

India E-Scrap Recycling Market, By Product

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications Equipment

o Computers & Laptops

o Telephones & Mobile Phones

o Printers & Scanners

o Photocopiers

o Others

• Large White Goods

o Refrigerators/Freezers

o Washing Machines

o Dishwashers

o Others

• Small Household Appliances

o Toasters

o Coffee Makers

o Hairdryers

o Stereo Equipment

o Others

• Other Appliances (Handheld Drills, Sports Equipment, Electronic Toys, etc.)

India E-Scrap Recycling Market, By Processed Material

• Plastic

• Metal

o Ferrous

o Non-ferrous

o Other Precious Metal

• Glass

• Others (Aluminum, Polycarbonate, etc.)

Key players operating in India E-Scrap Recycling Market

• Escrapindia

• Sims Metal Management

• Umicore N.V.

• E-Incarnation Recycling Pvt. Ltd.

• Attero

• Green Recycling

• Re Teck

• High Tech Recycling

