Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Coating Type, Coating Applications, End-User and Region

The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market was valued US$ X.19 Bn and is expected to reach 5.4 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Flexible Packaging coating is widely accepted method to give functional as well as aesthetic appeal to numerous products related to healthcare, personal care, consumer goods, food & beverages, chemicals and other industries. The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market was valued US$ X.19 Bn and is expected to reach 5.4 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during a forecast period. Regionally, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, at an estimated CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market is expected to show persistent growth in coming years. The coating is applicable for packaging of cans and paper, furthermore the general application of flexible plastic packaging coating is depending on the additives and type of resins used in the production packaging materials. The qualities mentioned above are the main factors attracting the vendors in the market, expected to drive the flexible coating packaging market during forecast years. On the other hand, properties like attractive appearance, protection against various environmental factors, corrosion protection, and chemical resistance with product a premium look are some important factors recorded as growing factor for coating packaging market. Customization in packaging by brand owners for their buyers in order to provide luxurious and glossy look to their product is boosting the market.

Moreover, fluctuation in raw material price and availability of materials are expected to hamper the market. Furthermore, both petroleum and nonpetroleum based raw material showing drastic disbalance in the market in terms of cost, which is expected to create a price burden on the vendors is expected to pull the market growth in the coming years.

Recent Developments in Sustainable Flexible Packaging:

Recently, Mondi introduced Barrier Pack Recyclable, a laminate that is fully recyclable where a suitable recycling infrastructure exists. In places where the infrastructure is catching up to material innovations, Barrier Pack is considered ‘recycling ready’. CeDo Recycling, a pioneer in recycling technologies, proved the material’s compatibility via extensive validation trials.

Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling prize:

Barrier Pack won best technology innovation in plastics recycling prize in 2018 at Plastics Recycling Europe Awards – underscores market expectations. Ton Emans, managing director at CeDo Recycling and president of Plastics Recyclers Europe, explains: “This innovation not only shows that flexible plastic packaging can become truly circular, but also that we can produce, use and recycle it on a large scale”

Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Segment analysis:

By the End-User segment, the Food & Beverage Packaging sector is expected to dominate the Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market currently and in the future. Food & Beverage Packaging segments have registered the largest market share in the year 2019. Approximately 40.32% of the total market share is documented by construction. High demand for packed food for convenience amongst the youth is helping this flexible packaging coating market to grow. Vendors are investing in the Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market because it is highly adopted by manufacturers increase product shelf life and durability. Food and beverages industries are reliable on attractive packaging to attract the consumers, flexible plastic package coating method is widely adopted by this sector, will help the flexible plastic package coating market to grow in future.

Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors for the Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn while in India, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market, By Coating Type

• Urethane & Polyurethane Coatings

• Acrylics Coatings

• Lacquer Coatings

• Polyesters Coatings

• Plasma Coatings

• Phenolic Coatings

• Epoxies Coatings

• Others

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market, By Coating Applications

• Heat Seal Applications

• Protective

• Decorative

• Print Primer

• Others

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market, By End-User

• Consumer Durables Electronic Goods Packaging

• Food & Beverage Packaging

• Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging

• Pharmaceutical Packaging

• Automotive & Allied Packaging

• Chemical Packaging

• Others

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market

• Allnex Netherlands B.V

• Altana AG

• Akzo Nobel N.V

• American Packaging Corporation,

• BASF SE

• Bostik SA

• Glenroy,

• Jamestown Coating Technologies

• Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

• DSM Coating Resins B.V

• Michelman

• Paramelt B.V.

• Plasmatreat,

• PPG Industries

• Schmid Rhyner AG

• Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

• Wcker Chemie AG

• Sun Coating Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Cromos Tintas Graficas

• The Valspar Corporation

• Mondi group

