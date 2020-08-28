Asia Pacific Sheet Face Mask Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Substrate Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Country

Asia Pacific Sheet Face Mask Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of 17.6%.

A sheet face mask is a two structured sheet which has a coating of powerful foil. Mask prevents skin form anti-ageing, pollutions & damaging. Sheet mask improves the uneven skin tone. Ingredients to penetrate deep into the skin. Actually used for brightening and hydration of skin tone also for deep cleansing. The driver of using sheet face masks is that it prevents skin damage and helps to get a glowing skin. Improving economic conditions in Asia Pacific countries will create a new mark for beauty and skincare product manufacturers in the forecast period. Cost competition and rising demand will create major challenges for the sheet face masks manufactures.

The Asia Pacific is the most dominating region in terms of demand for sheet face mask market due to increasing skincare awareness among the young generations, the rising trend of fashion, increased awareness regarding skincare, and changing living standards.

Based on the substrate type, Bio cellular may be useful to consider bio-cellulose as cellulose at steroids. Bio cellular is four times stronger than plant-based cellulose and is capable of attracting and retaining fluid in large capacity. And bio-cellulose fibres can be used for longer lengths than plant cellular, which allows them to dip into stress, in 3-mile clothing. Nice cool items, without any adverse effect on the chemical process, at any time of their production.

On the basis of a distribution channel, Sheet face masks are available through two major distribution channel, offline and online. Offline is estimated to hold the largest share of the market due to on the market store, supermarket or cosmetic store the mask is easily available.

Based the end user, women’s are widely used the sheet face mask substrate. Women’s are focusing more on their skin and have also become beauty conscious. Growth in the number of working women is also propelling more women to utilize sheet face masks, which in turn is boosting the sheet face mask substrate market.

In terms of Country, China is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to Chinese women more consciousness about their face beauty, they are very attentive to skin problems. Many female consumers are dropping until 40% of their annual salary on high-end skincare products.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in sheet face mask market are Tonymoly Co. Ltd., Bio Natural Inc., The Face Shop, Innisfree Corporation, Kracie Holdings Ltd., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Yunos Co. Ltd., ES Cosmetics, Lancome Paris, and Starskin.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market

Asia Pacific Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market, by Substrate Type

• Nonwoven

• Cotton

• Hydrogel

• Bio cellular

Asia Pacific Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market, by Distribution channel

• Online

• Offline

Asia Pacific Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market, by End User

• Men

• Women

Asia Pacific Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market, by Country

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Players, Asia Pacific Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market

• Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

• Bio Natural Inc.

• The Face Shop

• Innisfree Corporation

• Kracie Holdings Ltd.

• Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Yunos Co. Ltd.

• ES Cosmetics

• Lancome Paris

• Starskin

