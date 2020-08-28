Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Technology, Tank Capacity, Vessels Type, Service, and Region

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market revenue was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at 5.20 % in forecast period.

Market Overview:

Ballast water treatment system (BWTS) is designed to eradicate and destroy biological organisms, like zooplankton, algae, and bacteria from ballast water. An introduction of the several technologies for treating ballast water on ships, low concentrated manufacturing technology of ballast water treatment systems over some high-tech equipment are driving the industry growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Dynamics:

The increasing concentration on maintaining the marine ecosystem from the pollutants and other harmful species, the strict regulations, which are issued by the USCG & IMO and the increase in the trade of the chemicals and the other goods through the sea route are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the emergence of low-cost and eco-friendly ballast water treatment systems is creating opportunities for manufacturers. For instance, Flow Water Technologies Ltd., who is a supplier of modular electro chlorination BWMS, declared the launch of FlowSafe, an offset carbon-neutral ballast water management system, which operates on zero-costs.

However, the high cost of physical treatment systems and inclination for mechanical and chemical treatments are limiting the growth of the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market. Another key factor restraining the growth of the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market is the variations in the implementation of the BWM Convention across the developing countries. For example, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has separate regulations for ballast water treatment. Under such situations, it becomes challenging for ships from other countries to operate in U.S. waters.

The Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Segmentation:

By technology, the physical disinfection technology held the maximum share in the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market. Physical disinfection helps to remove the microorganisms from the ballast water without the addition of any toxic substance to it. This method is widely implemented across the globe to treat ballast water, and it is most effective against a wide range of organisms, like marine worm larvae, juvenile barnacles, juvenile bivalves, flatworms, and diatoms. Physical disinfection also offers significant advantages, such as ease of the process and a high level of efficacy.

Region-wise, the Asia-pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, thanks to growth in the volume of seaborne trade and increasing IMO adoption with the environmental concerns. In the Asia-pacific region, the developing economies like India, South Korea, China, and Singapore are contributing a substantial share in the ballast water treatment system (BWTS) market. Furthermore, the ballast water treatment system (BWTS) is experiencing good market growth in European regions because of the existence of large oil exporters.

Recent Development:

In May 2019, Purestream, a water service company, announced the launch of its advanced UV ballast water treatment system to offer operational advantages to vessel operators. This is evident since UV irradiation is one of the key treatment methods in physical treatment.

In September 2019, SKF, a Swedish automotive components maker, announced the launch of BlueSonic BWMS, a novel entry in ultrasound cleaning, to run extensive tests with Hapag Lloyd’s container vessel.

In October 2019, Hyde Marine, a solutions provider in the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market, declared that the company has completed all USCG type approval testing as per the requirements stated by the DNV-GL.

In October 2019, Evoqua Water Technologies announced the acquisition of the majority stake in San Diego-based Frontier Water Systems, LLC. For the expansion of its portfolio of advanced wastewater treatment technologies.

In November 2019, Bawat a/s, a Denmark-based company specializing in manufacturing mobile ballast water treatment systems, was granted the IMO Type Approval for its technology (pasteurization treatment system) used in the Bawat ballast water treatment system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.The report also helps in understanding Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market, By Technology

• Physical disinfection

Cavitation

Ultraviolet light

De-oxygenation

Others

• Mechanical systems

Filtration

Electro-mechanical separation

Cyclonic separation

• Chemical treatment

Disinfecting biocides

Electrolytic chlorination

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market, By Tank Capacity

• Less than 1,500m3

• 1,500-5,000m3

• Greater than 5,000m3

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market, By Vessels Type

• High ballast dependent vessels

Bulk carriers

Tankers

• Low ballast dependent vessels

Container ships

General cargos

• Other vessels

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market, By Service

• Manufacturing, installation & calibration

• Performance measurement

• Re-commissioning

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market

• Wärtsilä Corporation,

• Damen Shipyards Group

• ALFA LAVAL

• atg Evoqua (Evoqua Water Technologies)

• GenSys GmbH

• Evac

• Coldharbour Marine Ltd.

• Ecochlor

• GEA Group

• ERMA FIRST ESK Engineering S.A.

• Ferrate Treatment Technologies, LLC

• Veolia Water Technologies

• Hitachi

• Auramarine Ltd.

• Bawat a/s.

• Hyde Marine Inc.

• MH Systems Inc.

• NEI Treatment Systems

• Optimarin AS

• Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• OceanSaver

• Marenco Technology Group Inc.

• Panasia

• Qingdao Sunrui

• JFE Engineering

• Qingdao Headway Technology

• Techcross

• Siemens

• Industrie De Nora

• MMC Green Technology

• Desmi

• Bright Sky

• Trojan Marinex

• Xylem Inc.

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

