Global Chocolate Beer Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, by Distribution Channel, by Packaging Material, by Region

Global Chocolate Beer Market was sized US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast Period.



Global Chocolate Beer market is segmented by type, by distribution channel, packaging material and by region. In terms of type, Chocolate Ale, Chocolate Lager, Chocolate Stouts. On-premise and off-premise are the distribution channel segment of the Chocolate Beer market. Glass, Paper, Metal and others are packaging material segment of Chocolate Beer market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Chocolate beer is an ale or lager that is benefited from the addition of dark chocolate or cocoa. Explicit bitterness is not acceptable in this style. Minute hop character is looked-for and the chocolate flavour does not need to be overwhelming. The style can vary greatly in approach and flavour profile depending on the brewer. Dark chocolate is effective in lowering LDL cholesterol almost by 10% which is termed to be a substantial reduction. Moreover, moderate amount of consumption of beer can safeguard human health, boost the immune and protect the bones.

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Type

On the basis of type, Chocolate ale beer is dominating the market. However, chocolate lager beer is estimated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, On-premise distribution channel is dominating the market and is expected to have a continuous growth over the estimated period.

Based on the packaging material, glass is the dominating packaging material in the market and is expected to gain steady growth over the forecast period. However, paper segment is growing at a moderate rate over the estimated period.

Europe is ruling the market took after by North America. Expanding utilization of flavoured brews in the nations of Europe is driving the market for chocolate beer in this region. U.K, Germany, and Belgium are the key contributors in Europe for chocolate beer market.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the Boston Beer Company, D.G. Yuengling & Sons, New Belgium Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Stone Brewing, Bell’s Brewery, Deschutes Brewery, Omer Vander Ghinste, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Celt Experience Brewery, New Glarus Brewing Company, Minhas Craft Brewery, Thornbridge Riverside Brewery and The Brooklyn Brewery are key players included in the Chocolate Beer market.

Scope of Global Chocolate Beer Market:

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Type:

• Chocolate Ale

• Chocolate Lager

• Chocolate Stouts

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Distributing Channel:

• On-premise

• Off-premise

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Packaging Material:

• Glass

• Paper

• Metal

• Others

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Chocolate Beer Market:

• Anheuser-Busch In Bev

• The Boston Beer Company

• D.G. Yuengling & Sons

• New Belgium Brewing Company

• Sierra Nevada Brewing

• Stone Brewing

• Bell’s Brewery

• Deschutes Brewery

• Omer Vander Ghinste

• Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

• Celt Experience Brewery

• New Glarus Brewing Company

• Minhas Craft Brewery

• Thornbridge Riverside Brewery

• The Brooklyn Brewery

