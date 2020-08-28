Global Costume Jewellery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product type, Gender, Mode of Sale and Geography

Global Costume Jewellery Market was valued US$ 32.40 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Rising fashion awareness of consumers, low-maintenance cost, increasing prices of gold & diamond, gems & pearls Jewellery are drive the demands for the costume jewellery. They are easy and safest to carries anywhere compared to real Jewellery, owing to fear of loss, burglary are drives the market of costume Jewellery market. Furthermore, unorganized supply chain of the raw materials in costume Jewellery industry is hampering the growth in the global costume jewellery market.

The global limitation Jewellery market is segmented into product type, gender, mode of sale and region. The product type segment is classified into necklaces & chains, earrings, rings, bracelets, cufflinks & studs, and others. On the basis of gender, the global imitation Jewellery market is categorized into male and female. On the basis of mode of sales, the global limitation Jewellery market is segmented into retail and online sales. By region, the Global costume jewellery market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Retail sales channels segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. It contain brand outlets, departmental stores, retail shops, physical stores and flagship stores. Furthermore, the online sales segment is projected to grow at the high rate of XX % CAGR during the forecast period, owing to enhancements in various digital platforms and growing e-commerce websites.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in the global costume jewellery market. This growth can be attributed to growing perception of artificial Jewellery among males and females, specifically for the products such as rings, earrings, and bracelets, costume Jewellery. Major key players are now focusing toward developing countries such as India and China as the potential markets. Increasing population, escalating disposable income, and refining economic conditions are boost the growth of Global costume jewellery market.

The major key players in the global costume Jewellery market includes Buckley Jewellery Limited, The Colibri Group, Avon Products Inc, Swank Inc, H. Stern Com. & Ind. S.A., Cartier SA ,Yurman Design, Inc., Channel S.A., Billig Jewelers, Inc., Louis Vuitton North America, Inc., Stuller, Inc., and Gianni Versace S.p.A.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Costume Jewellery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Costume Jewellery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Costume Jewellery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Costume Jewellery Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Costume Jewellery Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the report for Global Costume Jewellery Market

Global Costume Jewellery Market, By Product Type

• Necklaces & Chains

• Earrings

• Rings

• Cufflinks & studs

• Bracelets

• Others

Global Costume Jewellery Market, By Gender

• Male

• Female

Global Costume Jewellery Market, By Mode of Sale

• Retail

• Online

Global Costume Jewellery Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players in Global Costume Jewellery Market

• Avon Products, Inc.

• BaubleBar

• Buckley London

• Chanel SA

• GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A

• Giorgio Armani S.p.A

• Gucci Group NV

• Guess, Inc.

• H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

• H. Stern S.A

• Halcyon Days

• K&M Accessories

• LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

• PANDORA A/S

• PRADA

• Roman Research, Inc.

• Swarovski Group

• Zara

