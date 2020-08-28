Global Dicing Tapes Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Product, Backing Material, Thickness, Coating, Application and Region

Global Dicing Tapes Market was valued US$ ~US$ 889 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ ~US$ 1.6 Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of ~6% during a forecast period.

Market Definition

Dicing tape is a backing tape used at some stage in wafer dicing, the cutting apart of pieces of semiconductor material following wafer micro fabrication. The tape holds the pieces of semiconductor, called die, together throughout the cutting process, rising them to a thin metallic frame. Global Dicing Tapes Market was valued US$ ~US$ 889 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ ~US$ 1.6 Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of ~6% during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/62215

The report study has analysed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. Asia Pacific was valued at US$XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach ~US$900 Mn. by 2027.

Market Dynamics

The worldwide electronics and semiconductor industry is very large and is expected to develop because of the demand of dense electronics components and semiconductors which decreases the size of electronic device or the equipment making it easy to handle, and transport. Manufacturing semiconductors demands for automation performance and productivity and one of the manufacturing steps in this method is wafer dicing. Dicing tapes are basically designed to maintain the semiconductor wafer throughout dicing procedure. This method separates the dies and also retains the chips inside tight tolerances concerning dimensions, edges, orientation and position. Dicing tapes are product of materials including PVC, polyolefin, or poly-ethylene backing with an adhesive to maintain the dies in location.

Majorly there are two varieties of dicing tapes in the market, UV film sensitive tapes and silicone loose adhesive plastic films. The rising demand for aesthetically thin electronics has led to thinner and extra delicate components, the processing of which demands for dicing tape. As the global electronics and semiconductors marketplace is developing the market of UV dicing tapes that are categorized in pressure sensitive adhesive tapes is anticipated to grow at a faster rates due to it’s certain properties like sturdy adhesion and advanced performance in high heat and pressure conditions. These tapes are used in wafer dicing, lower back grinding, PBC grinding and glass dicing applications. Wafer dicing tape that is backed with PVC material and synthetic acrylic adhesives has high tear energy and elongation as compared to different tapes.

Wafer aspect processing organizations are more and more inclining towards materials that have now not just excessive additive and impact strength, but also curability that decreases when exposed to UV light.

Global Dicing Tapes Market Segment analysis

By coatings, the single-sided dicing tape segment accounted for ~90% of the total dicing tapes market share, amounting to ~US$ 890 Mn in 2019, and expected to hit the ~US$ 1.5 Bn mark by the end of the forecast period. Consumer choice for single-sided dicing tape, mainly for use in semiconductors, has led to this phase occupying a major share within the worldwide dicing tapes market space.

The wafer dicing phase is predicted to remain on top for the duration of the estimated period, as the demand for silicon wafers is growing. Though, package substrates are anticipated to advantage ground within the upcoming years, owing to the excessive manufacturing of QFNs, PCBs, and other products.

Global Dicing Tapes Market Regional analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for above half of the world dicing tapes market in 2019, creating it the foremost vital region within the global landscape. Asia Pacific was valued at USD XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach ~USD 900 Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This could be accredited partly to the pure variety of electrical and electronic makers within the region, which is accountable for the rise in demand from the region, as well as the presence of dicing tape makers similarly. Asia Pacific sees an innovatory progress in producing electronic devices. China has emerged as an outstanding marketplace for dicing tape thanks to the raised production of consumer durable electronic goods (CDEG), thus accounting for quite half the total Asia Pacific market share in 2018. Moreover, rising producing worth additional in China, that is around four trillion in step with the World Bank, any drives the dicing tapes market within the long run.

Nevertheless, the market inside the Middle East and Africa, which accounted for a small proportion of the global dicing tapes market in 2018, handiest accounted for ~US$ 46 Mn, but is predictable to make bigger the fastest at a CAGR of ~6%. This boom may be accredited to the increasing demand for semiconductors within the region, along with the developing preference for the miniaturization of electronic devices, a rising trend within the region.

Key Development

• In 2018, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. established a research center in North America, and an aluminum wire production facility in Vietnam.

• In 2018, 3M invested US$ 1.8 billion in research & development to improve its product offerings. The company has 8,300 researchers and research centers in 36 countries across the world.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dicing Tapes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/62215

The report also helps in understanding Global Dicing Tapes Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Dicing Tapes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dicing Tapes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Dicing Tapes Market

Global Dicing Tapes Market, By Product

• UV Curable Dicing Type

• Non-UV Curable Dicing Type

Global Dicing Tapes Market, By Backing Material

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• PET

• Polyolefin

• Others

Global Dicing Tapes Market, By Thickness

• Below 85 Microns

• 85-125 Microns

• 126-150 Microns

• Above 150 Microns

Global Dicing Tapes Market, By Coating

• Single Sided

• Double Sided

Global Dicing Tapes Market, By Application

• Wafer Dicing

• Package Dicing

• Others (Glass, Ceramics)

Global Dicing Tapes Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Dicing Tapes Market

• Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

• Daest Coating India Pvt. Ltd.

• AI Technology, Inc.

• Denka Company Limited

• Ultron Systems, Inc.

• Pantech Tape Co. Ltd.

• Nitto Denko Corp

• QES GROUP BERHAD

• Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan

• LINTEC Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Loadpoint Limited.

• Shenzhen Xinst Technology Co. Ltd.

• Solar Plus Company

• 3M Company

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dicing Tapes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dicing Tapes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dicing Tapes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dicing Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dicing Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dicing Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dicing Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dicing Tapes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dicing Tapes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dicing Tapes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dicing Tapes Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dicing Tapes Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-dicing-tapes-market/62215/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com