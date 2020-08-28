Global Active Network Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Component, Organization Size, Application Area, industry and Region.

Global Active Network Management Market was valued US$ 562.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1762.1 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 15.35% during forecast period.

Major driving factors for the global active network management market are growth in implementation of IoT/connected devices across the energy and utilities ecosystem, rising number of smart city projects leading to the implementation of smart energy distribution strategies, and increasing demand for uninterruptible transmission of electricity among end users. The global active network management market is growing rapidly because of growth in renewable energy (solar and wind power) commercialization.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growth in renewable energy commercialization and increasing demand for uninterruptable transmission of electricity among users which will drive the market during forecast period. Global active network management (ANM) software helps to manage network constraints in real-time to avoid the reinforcement or replacement of existing assets. The system is employed by distribution network operators (DNOs) to facilitate the connection of renewable group to distribution networks. The global active network management market systems maintain and manage the network parameters, like as a voltage, power, phase balance, reactive power, and frequency within predetermined limits, thereby increasing the consumption of network assets and reducing infrastructure costs.

On the basis of application segment, power segment is projected to hold the largest market size in the global active network management market. The network complexities in power industries are increasing day by day. Global Active network management software helps power companies meet the challenges of aging grid infrastructures, monitor the power system operations, maintain the balance between power generation and production, and provide a fast and efficient way to restore services after interruptions.

On the basis of Component segment, it is projected to hold the largest market share in the global active network management market. The global active network management market software helps DNO to display current load flow and flow direction in networks, and calculates load values, voltage range violations, and overload situations. global active network management market software are gaining traction owing to the increasing demand among enterprises to monitor and control the operations of all network components, like smaller energy generators, renewable generation, and storage devices.

Global Active Network Management Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28746

Geographically, North America is projected to account for the highest market share in 2026, the global active network management market. Early adoption of global active network management market software and the presence of several vendors that provide these software are expected to drive market growth in the region. Businesses in the region is increasingly implementing global active network management market solutions to better manage network operations across applications in the power, and energy and utilities industries.

This report includes market size for value (USD), both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of global active network management market, to estimate the size of different other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key trends in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been unwavering using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Active Network Management Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Active Network Management Market.

Scope of Global Active Network Management Market:

Global Active Network Management Market by Component:

• Software

• Services

Global Active Network Management Market by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Active Network Management Market by Application Area:

• Power

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Global Active Network Management Market by industry:

• Energy & utility

• Transportation

• Government

• Others

Global Active Network Management Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• ABB LTD

• Oracle Corporation

• GE

• IBM Corporation

• Itron

• Landis+GYR

• Indra

• Camlin

• Smarter Grid Solutions

• ZIV

• Argand Solutions

• Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• IBM Corporation

• Kelvatek Ltd.

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens AG

Global Active Network Management Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28746

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business