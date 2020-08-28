Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026_by Hood of the Car, Material, Sales Channel, and Geography

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 5.6% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, development inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. A bonnet or hood is designed to protect a vehicles engine compartment from dust, rain and external contact or effect. Bonnet lock plate and latches are components designed to protect the bonnet and ensure the security of under-the-bonnet components. The growth of the global bonnet lock plate and latch market is mainly driven by an increase in automotive vehicle manufacturing volumes. Moreover, labor in procuring steel at low cost from China for manufacturing bonnet lock plate and latches is resulting in high cost of end products such as bonnet lock plate and latches.

Furthermore, the cost of manufacturing products using alternative materials is high. This is resulting in manufacturers facing a high level of competition in the market against the competitor. Growing safety concerns with luxury and premium car owners result in high demand for bonnet lock plate and latch with the best quality, and is the main factor driving the growth of the global bonnet lock plate and latch market.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Based on the hood of the car, flat and bulged hoods anticipate increasing in the forecasting period due to a rise in production n of low and medium passenger vehicles in the global market.

On the basis of material, the stainless steel segment is estimated to contribute significant revenue share in the global market. The technological advancement in the automotive industry will fuel the demand for carbon fiber segment. Furthermore, a low weight will boost the demand for carbon fiber segment in the near future.

In terms of region, Europe is the front-runner in the bonnet lock plate and latch market owing to the presence of major automobile manufacturers in the region such as Audi, Mercedes Benz, and Volkswagen etc. The market in the Asia Pacific is also thriving owing to the high number of automobile manufacturers and steel manufacturing companies in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market, by Hood of the Car

• Ram Air Hood

• Louvered Hood

• Flat or Bulged Hood

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market, by Material

• Aluminium

• Carbon Fiber

• Stainless Steel

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market

• Stanzen Engineering Pvt Ltd.

• Strattec Security Corporation

• IFB Automotive Private Limited

• Shivani Locks Pvt Ltd.

• Johnan America Inc.

• Flex-N-Gate Corporation

• Canara Auto Parts

• Aditya Auto

• Aisin World Corp. of America

• PHA India

• Sanatan Autoplast Private Limited

• Metalplast-Soprana

• SPV Company Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bonnet Lock Plate and Latch Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

