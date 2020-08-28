Global Admission Management Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Deployment Type, Application, and Region.

Global Admission Management Software Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period.

The rise in numbers of students seeking admission in academic institutions like schools, colleges, and universities, the management of the admission process is becoming complex. Manually, it has become difficult to conduct the process exactly and on time. The management of data at unlike levels has become cumbersome. Therefore, the demand for admission management software is growing. However, it raises certain security concerns, due to increasing data breaches and security threats which may hinder the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

anagement app is one of the major admission management software market trends that will increase traction in the industry in the upcoming years. With applicant information scattered in multiple systems, it can be difficult for the admission staff in colleges and universities to access applicant précises to make timely admission-related decisions.

Cloud is the dominating segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This deployment type does not require additional hardware or software and is cheap and easy to access even from remote areas. Additionally, the cloud-based helps to reduce the need for up gradation and maintenance costs, which will again increase their popularity in the upcoming years.

School segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The school segment of the market studied is foreseen to offer significant opportunities for the admission management software, as the number of applications for schools is rising every year. It is increasingly becoming challenging for primary and secondary schools, to offer the preferred choice after evaluating the applicants’ potential, based on specific, real-time parameters. Various schools have already successfully deployed admission management software and finally reaped benefits. One of the schools in the US has deployed the software and was able to achieve more than 62% return on investment, in less than 3 years.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the market for admission management software. This is because the APAC contributes the largest share to the global population. The number of students enrolled in institutions is massive in the region and the management of the processes is exhausting. This drives the implementation of admission management software in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to propose significant growth opportunity for the admission management software market over the forecast period as well.

Developments in the Global Admission Management Software Market: In June 2018, Blackbaud Inc. extended its physical presence in the South American market, by inaugurating an office in Costa Rica. In June 2018, Hyland Software Inc. extended its healthcare presence in Europe and the Middle East & Africa

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Admission Management Software Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Admission Management Software Market.

Scope of the Global Admission Management Software Market

Global Admission Management Software Market, by Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Admission Management Software Market, by Application

• Schools

• University

• Research Institute

• Training Institution

Global Admission Management Software Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Admission Management Software Market

• Ellucian Company

• Hyland Software

• Blackbaud

• Embark

• Schoolsoftwares.com

• Advanta Innovations

• Campus Caf Software

• Candour Systems

• Creatrix Campus

• Dataman Computer Systems

• Eduleap

• Edunext Technologies

• eduZilla.in

• Finalsite

• Liaison

• MasterSoft

• S B Enterprises

• School Automation Software

• SCHOOL-ALARM.COM

• School Management Software

• Simple Apply

• SchoolAdmin

• SevenM Technologies

• Snowman Software

• TechnoDG

• Orll

• Rudra Softech

