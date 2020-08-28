Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Device, Solution, Service and Region.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market was valued at US$ XXBn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



The major drivers of global advanced metering infrastructure market include growing global energy demand government mandates and governmental compliances and the need for improved customer service level and utility effectiveness. Increasing implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving this market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The market size for global advanced metering infrastructure market has considerably grown over the past few years and the emergence of disruptive technologies, like IoT and connected devices has further augmented the opportunity areas for global advanced metering infrastructure market. With the development of connected devices, like home gateways, smart meters, and smart plugs, innovative ways to manage and predict energy usage have come into the picture. Increasing combination of IoT with smart grid opens main opportunities for the growth of the global advanced metering infrastructure market.

Based on the solution segment,the meter data management solution is projected to account for the highest market share in the global advanced metering infrastructure market globally. Meter data management (mdm) continues the meter data source for an incomplete amount of time before it goes to a data warehouse and makes this data available to official systems. Salespersons of MDM are now applying a modular method by developing modules that would help services in a number of different requests, like customer billing, credit management, outage management, and meter asset management.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Further, North America is projected to decrease slightly during the forecast period, as most of the global advanced metering infrastructure market projects funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Action (ARRA) 2009 for investor-owned larger values in the U.S. are projected to reach completion by early 2018. The global advanced metering infrastructure security solution is projected to have the least growth rate during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, manufacturing growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes study of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors important for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market.

Scope of Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market, by Device

• Smart Electric Meters

• Smart Water Meters

• Smart Gas Meters

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market, by Solution

• Meter Data Management

• Meter Data Analytics

• AMI Security

• Meter Communication Infrastructure

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market, by Service

• System Integration

• Meter Deployment

• Program Management and Consulting

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• General Electric Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Itron Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Aclara Technologies LLC.

• Elster Group GmbH

• Sensus

• Tieto Corporation

• Trilliant Inc.

