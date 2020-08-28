Global Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Component, End-user and Region.

Global Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market was value US$ 24.1Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 64.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.03%.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global advanced server energy monitoring tools market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global advanced server energy monitoring tools market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The demand for advanced server energy monitoring tools is expected to increase in near future on the back of increasing energy rates and growing concern towards reducing the loss of energy in order to gain more capital. Growing consumption of energy resources in developing regions on account of the expansion of industrial area have increased the demand for advanced energy monitoring tools. Moreover, increasing incidents related to energy losses and the growing consumption of energy is a chief drawback for the industries. These reasons can significantly affect the business and its position in long term. To decrease, control and optimize the use of energy resources, many end-user industries are shifting towards advanced server energy monitoring tools in order to increase profitability and rise in productivity as well.

However, a high cost of energy monitoring tools, a large amount of capital needed, the presence of international key players with high cost services and lack of awareness towards energy efficient systems in undeveloped nations are some of the major factors hampering the growth of advanced server energy monitoring tools market across the globe during the forecast period.

Automation industry segment is dominating the global advanced server energy monitoring tools market. Advancement in automation systems and infrastructural growth across the world is contributing efficiently to the growing demand for energy equipment. Additional, IT business is growing at a rapid pace as of technological advancements in the IT sector which helps the business to reach the utmost heights with a huge amount of data. These factors are envisioned to strengthen the growth of global advanced server energy monitoring tools market in the upcoming years.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the lucrative markets in terms of revenue owing to rapid growth in economy and presence of emerging economies. Additional, urbanization and expansion of healthcare sectors and increasing energy prices in the region are some of the factors that are likely to foster the demand for advanced server energy monitoring tools in order to optimize the use of energy resources. Instead, Europe and North-America region are anticipated to contribute the largest revenue share during the forecast period because of increasing penetration of industrial automation and replacement of conventional technology of monitoring with advanced energy monitoring technology.

Scope of Global Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market

Global Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market, by Component

• Hardware Component

• Software

• Communication Networks

• Control System

• Sensor Equipment

• Display Devices

Global Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market, by End-user

• Automation

• Healthcare

• Corporate

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Power & energy

• Others

Global Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market

• Dell Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• IBM Corporation

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Cisco Systems

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric

• Honeywell International

• Johnson Controls

• General Electric Company

• Eaton Corporation

• Elster Group

• C3 Energy

