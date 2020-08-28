Amniotic Membrane Market Business Opportunity To 2027 – Top Companies Katena Products, Organogenesis , Surgenex, Amniox Medical

Amniotic membrane is a combination of tissues and cells that help in healing the wound by acting as a foundation for re growth of the soft tissues. These are mostly used in eye surgery as a biological bandage to heal or replace damaged eye tissue. The growing applications of amniotic membrane and rising number of target patient population are the key factors for the market growth. However, challenges in using amniotic membranes are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the outbreak of COVID–19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market growth. However, the increase in clinical trials for medical treatment through amniotic membrane/fluid in North America and Europe is likely to retract the market growth.

The amniotic membrane market was valued at US$ 1,484.83 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,577.74 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Get sample PDF Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004712/

Company Profiles

Applied Biologics LLC

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Skye Biologics Inc.

MiMedx

Organogenesis Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Amniox Medical, Inc.

Katena Products. Inc.

Amnio Technology, LLC

Surgenex, LLC

Based on enzyme, the amniotic membrane market is segmented into cryopreserved amniotic membrane and dehydrated amniotic membrane. The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; whereas, the dehydrated amniotic membrane segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment is attributed to its wide usage as a graft or dressing in surgical procedures. It can be stored for a longer period and extensive product offerings are provided by companies in the market. On the other hand, the dehydrated amniotic membrane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. The application of dehydrated amniotic membrane is increasing due to its stable shelf life, and presence of active biological components that are required for medical uses. Additionally, a dehydrated amniotic membrane is used to treat a no healing defect on the ocular surface, such as a neurotrophic corneal ulcer.

Amniotic membrane has been widely used in various surgical subspecialties and ophthalmology procedures. It is also used in the reconstruction of the conjunctiva surface, limbal stem cell deficiency or persistent epithelial defects, corneal ulcer, and ocular surface burns. Moreover, amniotic membrane is used for treating infectious and sterile corneal ulcers. There is significant tissue loss in case of corneal ulcers; the amniotic membrane can be used in layers to build thickness of cornea, thereby avoiding cornea transplantation. Amniotic membrane transplant can be performed quickly in case of ocular surface burn, and it has been reported to accelerate healing and reduce fibrosis, neovascularization, and patient’s pain.

Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the amniotic membrane market is segmented into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and others. The surgical wounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is determined due to advantages of the amniotic membrane. The amniotic membrane contains number of essential growth factors and cytokines, which enhances the wound healing process and reduces the pain. The membrane also has anti scarring properties and thus reduces scar tissue formation.

End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the amniotic membrane market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and research institute and academic institutes. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The growing government funding for hospitals and rising hospitalization for patients drives the market growth. Growing hospital industry in emerging countries is also a key factor driving the growth of the market; whereas, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. High quality care, cost effective treatment prices, and expanding access are likely to favor the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers segment.

By Enzyme

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

By Application

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

Research Institute and Academic Institutes

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004712/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]