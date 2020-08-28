Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market : VID-19 Impact, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast (2019 2026), Says Maximize Research

Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The demand for electronic design automation (EDA) has increased on account of the requirement of the high precision level while designing ICs. The electronic design automation (EDA) provides high precision and flexibility which helps in reducing design gaps for semiconductor manufacturers. PCB manufacturers are also using electronic design automation (EDA) tools widely to provide the growing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices. Increasing complexities and cost challenges faced by the industries for implementation of expensive complex designs are key influencers driving the demand for electronic design automation (EDA).

According to type, the semiconductor IP segment will account for the highest share in the electronic design automation market on account of the increasing number of semiconductor designers and manufacturers filing patents for their products. Furthermore, the report also delivers an accurate forecast of the contribution of the several product segments to the growth of the electronic design automation market size.

Geographically, Asia Pacific electronic design automation (EDA) industry size is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period because of the widespread presence of electronics and automobile manufacturing companies, in addition to a surge in the purchasing power of consumers. The region has witnessed an unmatched rise in the adoption of smartphones and digitization of business processes, driving the deployment of electronic design automation software to provide to a booming consumer electronics manufacturing sector.

The electronic design automation (EDA) market players are offering attractive services with their software packages, which comprise maintenance services, fault tracking, training, and troubleshooting. Such as, in December 2017, Autodesk launched Altium Designer 18, which was an upgrade in the functionality of its PCB design tools, allowing consumers to offer a smoother experience and higher productivity from their software tools.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global electronic design automation (EDA) market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global electronic design automation (EDA) market.

Scope of the Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market

Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market, By Type

• Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

• Semiconductor IP (SIP)

• IC Physical Design & Verification

• Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market, By Application

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecom

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market

• Altium Limited

• Lauterbach GmbH

• Xilinx Inc.

• Agnisys Inc.

• Aldec, Inc.

• Autodesk, Inc.

• Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

• Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

• Keysight Technologies

• Mentor Graphics Corporation

• Silvaco, Inc.

• Synopsys, Inc.

• Zuken Inc.

Major Table Electronic Design Automation Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market, By Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

