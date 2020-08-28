Global Flat Panel Display Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Technology, Application, End Users and Region

Global Flat Panel Display Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.10% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Flat Panel Display Market Drivers and Restrains:

Flat panel display is electronics showing technology that projects information such as images, videos, texts, or other visual material. The traditional cathode ray tube monitors are changed by a modernized display version that is a flat panel display which offers better picture quality. Flat panel displays are lighter and thinner as compared to traditional Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) television sets. It is mostly used in consumer electronic devices like TV, laptops, tablets, smart watches, and others.

High growth in consumer electronics consumption, augmenting technological advancements in high-quality displays, a decrease in display prices, surging applicability in video-games and entertainment industry are the major drivers for the market growth globally. The global flat panel display markets are driven by high demand for vehicle displays technology in the automotive sector, rise in adoption of interactive touch-based devices in the education sector, increase in demand for OLED display devices in smartphones and tablets.

The high cost of modern display technologies are transparent display and quantum dot displays due to its complex design. Hence, most of the modern display technologies are implemented with premium devices, which are not affordable. This factor is hindering the flat panel display market growth at the global level.

The present flat panel display market is focused on emerging novel technologies and products mainly for large-sized displays and high-resolution images. The flat panel display market is expected to concentrate on flexible displays during the forecast period. Flexible displays are thin, light, and less prone to breakage as compared to conventional displays. These factors are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global flat panel display market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Flat Panel Display Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the technology, the global flat panel display market has been segmented into OLED, Quantum Dot, LED, LCD and Others. LCD segment accounted highest market share of XX% in 2018 and is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Among these technology, LCD is the most chosen technology worldwide. Most of the LCD flat panel manufacturers have worked on improvement in the brightness level of the models to feature a good picture quality. For instance, quantum dot display technology is enabling LCD to provide better color saturation, high image quality, and high brightness. Similarly, advanced LCD technology is being introduced to make display three to four times sharper. High-resolution LCD technology is also being industrialized for Virtual Reality (VR). The demand for LCD technology is also witnessing noteworthy growth in the smartphone manufacturing over the upcoming period.

Global Flat Panel Display Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global flat panel display market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the 37.8% market share of the global flat panel display market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market over the upcoming period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the surging adoption of technology in the educational and business sectors. The regional market is led by China as the presence of a large number of market players for consumer electronics. Japan also displays a significant growth in the flat panel display market as the acceptances ratio of consumer electronics is high. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced display technologies are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in market for the global flat panel display market e.g., In August 2019, Sharp Corporation launched Sharp 8M-B80AX1U 80″ Class 8K Ultra HD LCD display. This display deliver ultimate high definition, conforming to the 8K Ultra HD standards and pixel resolution 16 times greater than Full HD and four times greater than 4K.

Global Flat Panel Display Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Display Co, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Japan Display Inc. and Panasonic Corporation. Manufacturers in the global flat panel display are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Flat Panel Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Flat Panel Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Flat Panel Display Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flat Panel Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Flat Panel Display Market:

Global Flat Panel Display Market, by Technology:

• OLED

• Quantum Dot

• LED

• LCD

• Others

Global Flat Panel Display Market, by Application:

• Smartphone & Tablet

• Smart Wearable

• Television and Digital Signage

• PC & Laptop

• Vehicle Display

• Others

Global Flat Panel Display Market, by End Users:

• Healthcare

• Retail

• BFSI

• Military & Defense

• Automotive

• Others

Global Flat Panel Display Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Flat Panel Display Market, Major Players:

• Display Co

• Sony Corporation

• Sharp Corporation,

• Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd

• Japan Display Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• nnolux Corporation

• Applied Materials

• AU Optronics Corporation

• Universal Display Corporation

• Tokyo Electron

• Toshiba Corporation

• LG Display Co.Ltd

• NEC Corporation

• E lnk Holdings Inc

• Crystal Display System

