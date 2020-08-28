Global Ultra-capacitor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Power Type, Application and Region.

Global Ultra-capacitor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The Ultra-capacitor has the ability to fast charge to their maximum capacity and also discharge rapidly up to zero-charge level. It also safeguards the safety of operation as it removes the potential risk of explosion or self-ignition. These factors are expected to increase the demand for the global ultra-capacitor market. Ultra-capacitors also have high power and energy density, which marks it an ideal match for usage in industrial and automotive applications that are expected to boost the growth in the global ultra-capacitor market.

The Automotive segment is expected to a dominant position in the global ultra-capacitor market. Rapid technical advancements, rising production and sale of automobiles and augmented the usage of ultra-capacitors in e-vehicles and hybrid vehicles are expected to increase the demand for ultra-capacitor in the automotive sector. Introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles and the introduction of graphene and carbon nanotubes in ultra-capacitors and usage of ultra-capacitors in electric turbochargers is expected to offer an opportunity for the global ultra-capacitor market to grow over the forecast period.

The cost of electronics has increased rapidly for vehicles. The hike in prices is owing to the installation of various functions like front window defogger, park distance control, communication system, heating seat, electric steering, electric braking system, electric pumping system, and electromagnetic valve gear.

With the increase in energy requirements in cars, the energy storage capacity also wants to be increased. In hybrid powertrains applications, ultra capacitors are used as a unit of power for an electric peak as powertrains require high power outburst in a short time. Additionally, Ultra-capacitor finds application in vehicle propulsion systems and broad net stabilization owing to their inherent features like high power capability, fast response time, efficiency in charge/discharge, long lifetime, and tolerance to high temperatures.

The 50 volts to 100 volts segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth in the market is attributed to its benefits like high operating temperature, making it ideal for applications containing starting systems, ride through/power conditioning, automotive subsystems, wind turbine pitch control, backup power/UPS, and renewable energy systems.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to a leading region in the global ultra-capacitor market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the growing demand for energy-efficient products. An increasing need for ultra-capacitors for energy re-filling in buses, trams, and trains. Furthermore, the North America region is expected to contribute a significant share in the global ultra-capacitor market. Rising demand across the residential, power and public transportation sector is expected to drive the ultra-capacitor market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global ultra-capacitor market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global ultra-capacitor market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Ultra-capacitor Market

Global Ultra-capacitor Market, By Power Type

• Less than 10 volts Modules

• 10 volts to 25 volts Modules

• 25 volts to 50 volts Modules

• 50 volts to 100 volts Modules

• Above 100 volts Modules

Global Ultra-capacitor Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Electronics

• Energy

Global Ultra-capacitor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ultra-capacitor Market

• Nesscap

• Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• CAP-XX

• VINA Tech Co. Ltd

• Ioxus

• Skeleton Technologies

• Yunasko

• LS MTRON

• Altair Nanotechnologies

• Maxwell Technologies

• NEC-TOKIN

• Hitachi

• Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd

• Yunasko

• ELNA America Inc

