Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Material, Application and by Region.

Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market was value US$ 1.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.1Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market, by RegionWide bandgap semiconductors are semiconductor materials which allows devices to operate at much voltages, high temperatures, and frequencies considering that of traditional semiconductor materials for instance silicon and gallium arsenide.

Extend the battery life and to improve the power efficiency in electrical and electronic gadgets such as portable media players, desktop computers, flat panel displays, notebooks, smartphones wide bandgap semiconductors are used. Increasing demand of above mentioned goods is spurring the demand for wide bandgap semiconductors market over the forecast period.

To supply the ultraviolet LEDs with wavelengths ranging from 200–250 nm and to make blue LEDs and lasers wide bandgap semiconductors are used. Instead, the high cost of manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductor is the major challenge restraining the growth of the wide bandgap semiconductors market during the coming years.

Gallium Nitride segment is widely used in wide bandgap semiconductors market globally. Gallium Nitride (GaN) has an even higher bandgap and extensively higher electron mobility than SiC. Compared to silicon (Si), the breakdown field is ten times higher and the electron mobility is double. Both the gate charge and output charge are 10 times lower than with Si, and the reverse recovery charge is almost zero which is key for high frequency operations. GaN is the technology of choice in modern resonant topologies that enables and is enabling new approaches, with new topologies and current modulation.

Region-wise, North America dominated the wide bandgap semiconductors market was due to increase in applied demand of wide bandgap semiconductors in automobile sectors. So the demand for wide bandgap semiconductors in the respective region is expected to spur over the forecast period.

Global wide bandgap semiconductors market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global wide bandwidth semiconductor market, Infineon Technologies

Cree, Transphorm, ROHM Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, GaN Systems, Microsemi Corporation, United Silicon Carbide, Exagan, GeneSiC Semiconductor

Monolith Semiconductor, Qorvo.

Scope of Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market

Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market, by Material

• Silicon Carbide (SiC)

• Gallium Nitride (GaN)

• Diamond

• Gallium Oxide

• Aluminum Nitride (AIN)

Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market, by Application

• Data Centres

• Renewable Energy Generation

• Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

• Motor Drives

Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Major Table Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market of Contents Report

Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market

1. Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.5. Emerging Technology

4.3. Market Analysis

4.3.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3.3. Market risk analysis

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

5. Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. South America

6. Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market Value Share Analysis, by Material

6.4. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Material

6.5. Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market Analysis, by Material

6.6. Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material

