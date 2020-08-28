Global Sensor Patch Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Global Sensor Patch Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 48.05% during forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increased per capita income in healthcare and increase in income in the hands of people, along with relieving offered by the sensor to the patient are the key factors driving the growth of the sensor patch market globally. Additionally, consumer’s inclination towards wearable devices for diagnosis is also propelling the growth of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A growing drift of IoT, development in the automation industry, increasing use in the smartphones and development in sensors are some of the aspects driving the growth of the market. Integration of the sensor with the device is the factor restraining the growth of the market as it is a very costly process. Demands for the sensor patch by the customers along with gush in the automotive sector are major opportunities for the sensor patch market. Merging the sensors in smaller sizes is the challenge faced by the sensor patch market globally.

However, sensor patches can potentially cause skin rashes and make an individual nauseous, and these factors may hinder adoption of the products thus restrain revenue growth of the global sensor patch market.

Market Segmentation:

The diagnostics segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of diagnostics sensor especially for infants is a factor anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the target market.

The blood glucose sensor patch segment is leading the global market in terms of revenue. The rising number of diabetes patients and the growing requirement of daily monitoring of glucose level in blood are factors supporting the growth of this segment in the global market.

Regional Analysis:

North America sensor patch market is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and growing investment in R&D activities for the development of advanced monitoring devices are factors driving the growth of the target market in this region. High disposable incomes and rising adoption of new technology among consumers are also factors propelling the growth of the target market in the North America region.

Key Developments in the Sensor Patch Market:

In April 2017, Kenzen Patch presents Wearable Smart Patch which Analyzes Your Sweat to Monitor Your Body. These Applications of wearable patches are not just for customers but can be used by sports, enterprise and industrial markets as well.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Sensor Patch Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Sensor Patch Market.

Scope of the Global Sensor Patch Market

Global Sensor Patch Market, By Product Type

• Temperature sensor patch

• Blood glucose sensor patch

• Blood pressure/flow sensor patch

• Heart rate sensor patch

• ECG sensor patch

• Blood oxygen sensor patch

• Others

Global Sensor Patch Market, By Applications

• Monitoring

• Diagnostics

• Wellness

Global Sensor Patch Market, By End user

• Healthcare

• Fitness

• Sports

Global Sensor Patch Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

• Dexcom, Inc.

• Medtronic PLC

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

• Gentag, Inc.

• Kenzen Inc.

• Vitalconnect, Inc.

• Smartrac N.V.

• Nanosonic, Inc.

• Isansys Lifecare Ltd.

• Leaf Healthcare, Inc.

• Frontier Smart Technologies

• Feeligreen

• G-Tech Medical

