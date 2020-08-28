Global Underfloor Heating Market : Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Component Type, Product Type, Application, and Region

Global Underfloor Heating Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.06 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Underfloor Heating Market

A heating distribution system is a device used to maintain temperatures at an appropriate level by using thermal energy. These devices are used in a variety of areas, like industries, homes, offices, etc. In a hydronic underfloor heating system, heated water is forced from the boiler over a link of pipes beneath the floor.

Global Underfloor Heating Market Drivers and Restraints:

The demand for underfloor heating systems has seen continuous growth worldwide during the last few years. Rapid urbanization and growing industrialization have sustained the demand for underfloor heating systems. Substantial economic transformation because of rapid industrialization and commercialization is expected to drive the underfloor heating system market further during the forecast period.

Key measures being taken for energy conservation to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient heating systems will create growth opportunities in the underfloor heating systems market. Growing demand for cost-efficient heating systems along with minimum flow temperature of the warm water is anticipated to further foster the growth of the underfloor heating systems market globally. However, the slow response time of underfloor heating systems might hinder the growth of underfloor heating systems in the market.

Manufacturers in the underfloor heating market are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Underfloor Heating Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on type, the hydronic underfloor heating system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In a hydronic underfloor heating system, heated water is forced from a boiler through a connection of tubing underneath the floor. The heat directed through the surface of the floor by hot water emits radiant energy to the room.

The electric underfloor heating systems segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. It is because of the low installation cost. An electric underfloor heating system needs electricity for its operation and uses non-corrosive, flexible heating elements and less number of components than hydronic underfloor heating. These systems can be easily fitted into a single room and in wireless prone areas i.e. which do not require burrowing wall channels.

Global Underfloor Heating Market Regional Analysis:

Europe underfloor heating market is one of the biggest markets in the world, the underfloor heating market has been gaining drive over the last few years. Higher levels of insulation driven by regulatory requirements and initiatives are contributing to a reduction in the overall heating load. An underfloor heating a more practical and efficient heating solution for Europe. Scandinavia is the coldest place in Europe. People live in Scandinavian countries require heating sources throughout the year. Rising environmental and energy-efficiency concerns are seeing a greater influence in the specification of underfloor heating products as European countries move toward a low-carbon economy.

Furthermore, underfloor heating designs are predominantly concerned with delivering increased energy efficiencies. The growth of intelligent underfloor heating controls that can closely monitor system energy consumption to reduce waste and running costs. These benefits are driving the underfloor heating market in Europe.

A report covers the recent development in the market for an underfloor heating system like, in September 2014, the company has acquired Vacon, a leading AC driver player, to strengthen its heating and cooling business.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global underfloor heating market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global underfloor heating market.

Scope of the Global Underfloor Heating Market:

Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Component Type:

• Heating cables

• Heating mats

• Thermostat and sensors

• Heating pipes

• Manifolds

Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Product Type:

• Hydronic underfloor heating systems

• Electric underfloor heating systems

Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Institutional

• Industrial

Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Underfloor Heating Market, Major Players:

• Schneider Electric SE

• Uponor Corporation

• Danfoss A/S

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Pentair PLC

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Robert Bosch

• Nexans S.A.

• Siemens

• Warmup

• Sensata Technologies

• REHAU

• Mitsubishi

• Hunt Heating

• H2O Heating

• Amuheat

