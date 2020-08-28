Global Mobile Power Bank Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Battery Type, Power Rating, Industry and Region.

Global mobile power bank market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Mobile power banks are used for providing portable power to charge battery powered products like mobile phones and other similar product that have a USB interface. They can charge via USB or wirelessly. Mobile power banks can available in all sizes and shapes from slim, pocket-sized devices up to larger, higher-capacity power banks.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The global mobile power bank market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth driver, restrain factors, challenges and future scope of the market. The growing number of mobile users is the key attribute behind the growth of market. Mobile power bank offers some benefits such as high charging capacity, durability, multiple charging ports and smart or intelligent charging for Smartphone are driving the growth of market. Some of the key driving factors such as its access to power anywhere, high portability and universal charging to charge two different devices at the same time are driving the growth of market. Furthermore, mobile power banks are very cheap to purchase, which leads to the growth of market. Introduction of advanced technology in mobile power banks, increase in power consumption of Smartphone’s, growing adoption of wearable device are another driving factors behind the growth of market.

Even with their benefits mobile power bank do have some downsides such as questionable or poor quality of the device that could hamper the growth of market. Lithium-Ion batteries’ high recycling cost and complexity in designing process are the major restrain factors that could hinder the growth of market.

Global Mobile Power Bank Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product type, portable mobile power bank segment dominated the market in 2019. Portable power banks are consists of a special battery in a special case with a unique circuit to control power flow. It allows users to store electrical energy in the power bank and then later use it to charge up a mobile device. Portable power banks have large batteries within them that are able to hold large capacity, which driving the growth of market.

By battery type, Lithium-Ion segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The demand of lithium ion batteries has grown significantly in recent year. Lithium-ion battery offer some benefits such as high energy density, self-discharge rate, low maintenance and no memory and no scheduled cycling is required to prolong the battery’s life are driving the growth of market. In addition, manufacturers are continuously improving lithium-ion batteries with new and enhanced chemical combinations are also driving the growth of market. Furthermore, most of the mobile manufacturing companies use lithium-ion batteries over lithium-polymer batteries, which are also driving the growth of market.

By power rating, 8,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh segment dominated the market in last few years and is expected to witness high growth during forecast period. Regular use of the internet and insufficient battery capacity of Smartphone’s are driving the demand of high power rating power banks.

Global Mobile Power Bank Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow the market at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing countries such as, China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of market in the region.

Furthermore, growing adoption of mobile devices amongst users in all age is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. China is most popular country in world and has highest number of mobile phone users followed by India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Power Bank Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Power Bank Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Mobile Power Bank Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Power Bank Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Mobile Power Bank Market

Global Mobile Power Bank Market, By Product Type

• Portable Mobile Power Banks

• Solar Mobile Power Banks

• Battery Cases

Global Mobile Power Bank Market, By Battery Type

• Lithium-Ion

• Lithium-Polymer

Global Mobile Power Bank Market, By Power Rating

• Below 3,000 mAh

• 3,001 mAh – 8,000 mAh

• 8,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

• Above 20,000 mAh

Global Mobile Power Bank Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Battery manufacturers

• Smartphone Industry

Global Mobile Power Bank Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Mobile Power Bank Market, Key Players

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony Corporation

• Microsoft Corp

• Panasonic Corporation

• Xiaomi

• Apacer Technology

• Anker Technology Co. Limited

• Gold Peak Industries

• Lenovo Group Ltd

• PNY Technologies

• The Targus Corporation

• OPPO Electronics Corp

• ADATA Technology

