Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Frequency band, License Type, Application, Component and Region

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market was valued US$ 728.88 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8,480.31 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 35.9%.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on product, frequency band, license type, application, component, and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global millimetre wave technology market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global millimetre wave technology market.

The millimetre wave technology of the electromagnetic spectrum mostly corresponds to 30 GHz to 300 GHz of radio band frequencies. This is called the Extremely High Frequency (EHF) range. Increasing demand for wireless technologies is one of the main factors boosting the global millimetre wave technologies market. Limited range and growing environmental concerns are some of the restraints which may inhibit the growth of this market. Earth’s atmosphere may also pose as a restraining factor for the millimetre wave technology market globally.

Other major factors driving the growth of the millimetre wave technology market include the increasing usage of millimetre wave in small-cell backhaul networks, paddling mobile data traffic and demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, utilization of millimetre wave in self-governing vehicles, rising demand for innovative applications in radar and security applications.

In this report includes the opportunities of the market are, the potential use of millimetre wave for 5G technology, wide scope in the military, defence, aerospace, and satellite communication applications, use of millimetre wave in autonomous vehicles. The limited range of the millimetre wave technology is one of the major challenges faced by the global millimetre wave technology market.

Telecommunication equipment segment based on production is expected to have a substantial growth during the forecast period because of the increasing number of mobile subscribers, resulting in the demand for adequate mobile backhaul solutions that can deliver services to a large user base without degrading the connectivity and connection speed.

Antennas and transceivers segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 and generated the highest revenue. Various developments have been viewed in the design and implementation of efficient and miniaturized antennas for mobile communications and radio communication equipment.

Region-wise, North America is dominating the millimetre wave technology market globally. Growing demand for 5G technologies in developing nations such as the Asia Pacific is boosting the demand for the millimetre wave technology. The U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, China, Brazil and India are estimated to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The recent key development in the global millimetre wave technology market, In February 2018, Siklu Inc., a market leader in the millimetre wave technology, announced the launch of its full-duplex wireless solution that provides reliable fibre extension solution – EtherHaul 8010.

Scope of Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Product

• Scanner Systems

o Active Systems

o Passive Systems

• Radar and Satellite Communications Systems

o Perimeter Surveillance Radar Systems

o Application-Specific Radar Systems

o Satellite Communication Systems

• Telecommunication Equipment

o Mobile Backhaul Equipment

 Small-Cell Equipment

 Macrocell Equipment

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Frequency Band

• Band between 24 GHz and 57 GHz

• Band between 57 GHz and 86 GHz

o E-Band

o V-Band

• Band between 86 GHz and 300 GHz

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By License Type

• Light Licensed Frequency Millimetre Wave

• Unlicensed Frequency Millimetre Wave

• Fully Licensed Frequency Millimetre Wave

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Application

• Mobile and Telecom

o 5G Cellular (Inception in 2020/2021)

• Consumer and Commercial

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Automotive and Transportation

o Autonomous Vehicle

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Imaging

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Component

• Antennas and Transceiver Components

• Frequency Sources and Related Components

• Communication and Networking Components

• Imaging Components

• RF and Radio Components

• Sensors and Controls

• Interface Components

• Power and Battery Components

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market

• Bridgewave Communications, Inc.

• Keysight Technologies

• NEC Corporation

• Sage Millimetre, Inc.

• Siklu Communication Ltd

• Aviat Networks, Inc.

• Farran Technology

• Millimetre Wave Products Inc.

• Millivision Technologies

• Vubiq Networks, Inc

• E-Band Communications, LLC

• Smiths Group PLC.

• L3 Technologies, Inc.

• Elva-1

• Proxim Wireless

