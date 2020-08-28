Global Near Field Communication Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Product, Device, Operating Mode, Application, End User and Region

Global Near Field Communication Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 42.71% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Drivers and Restrains:

Near field communications are a short-range wireless interface that enables low-power communications protocol between two devices. Near field communication, technology is mainly used in smartphones, laptops, and tablets for short-range of data exchange over a relatively short distance. NFC is an extremely simple and suitable technology, which is now gaining attention in the healthcare industry and has caught the focus of various medical device manufacturers for use in their products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global near field communication market is driven by contactless payments, increasing smartphone penetration, convenient transfer and security of data. However, lack of proper long range communication, the high cost and security concerns are hampering the market growth at the global level. Moreover, lack of awareness between the healthcare employees and suspicion of industry experts and leaders might also restraint the market over the upcoming period. Improved customer experience is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global near field communication market. This is evidence, as the revenue from improved customer experience is estimated to reach approximately XX million by 2026.

Global Near Field Communication Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the Mobile/Contactless payment segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing demand of cashless transactions around the world is one of the major driver for the near field communication market. There is a strong adoption for multi-tasking electronics devices across the global thus, consumer electronics companies are involved in integrating NFC technology in their mobile phones and tablets to provide a single solution to their customers.

Global Near Field Communication Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the near field communication market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the XX% share of the near field communication market in 2018 due to the increased volume of mobile/contactless payments and increasing demand for home-based monitoring. The Europe is accounted for the XX% market share of the world NFC market in 2018 owing to higher adoption rate of NFC applications. Germany and U.K., are projected to be the most profitable NFC markets in the upcoming period. Moreover, each country has their own contactless payment limit. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Major demand is generated from Asia-Pacific region especially from countries such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced NFC devices are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in market for the global near field communication market e.g., Recently, contract between Qualcomm and Lifescan Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care Company, to capture the data of the diabetic patient from the Lifescan’s One Touch Verio Flex blood glucose meter and deliver it to the physicians.

Global Near Field Communication Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Qualcomm, Sony, Texas Instruments, Impak Health Nedap, Gentag Inc. and Omron Healthcare. Manufacturers in the global near field communication are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global near field communication market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding global near field

communication market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global near field communication market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global near field communication market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Near Field Communication Market:

Global Near Field Communication Market, by Product:

• NFC Controller ICs (Chips)

• NFC Tags

• NFC Readers

• NFC Secure Elements (NFC Micro SD Cards, Embedded SE, and NFC SIM/UICC Cards)

Global Near Field Communication Market, by Device:

• Smartphone & Tablets

• PCs & Laptops

• Others (Infotainment and Stereo Headphone)

Global Near Field Communication Market, by Operating Mode:

• Reader/ writer mode

• Card emulation mode

• Peer-to-peer mode

Global Near Field Communication Market, by Application:

• Mobile/Contactless payment

• Information sharing

• User authentication & Access control

• Monitoring Healthcare system

• Others

Global Near Field Communication Market, by End User :

• Automotive

• Healthcare organizations

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biotechnology

• Others.

Global Near Field Communication Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Near Field Communication Market, Major Players:

• Qualcomm

• Sony

• Texas Instruments

• Impak Health Nedap

• Gentag Inc.

• Omron Healthcare

• Qolpac

• A&D Company

• NXP Semiconductors

• Gemalto

• Broadcom

• Infineon Technologies

• Inside Secure

• MediaTek

• Samsung Electronics Corporation

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• STMicroelectronics NV.

