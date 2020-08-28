Global Vision Processing Unit Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Application, Vertical, and Region.

The global vision processing unit market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of machine vision systems across a wide range of industry verticals including consumer electronics, automotive, and manufacturing among others. Various robots having vision capabilities are being implemented across the manufacturing and automobile industries for various purposes which include a review of the products, quality check in the various stages of production, and safety among others. Furthermore, the growing developments in the automobiles particularly, the independent vehicles is anticipated to impact the market positively.

The vision processing unit is defined as the microprocessor, which intends to fast-track machine vision with artificial intelligence technologies. The vision processing unit is appropriate for different types of machine vision algorithms namely video processing, image processing, and others. It is also used to identify memory of an object, providing programmable use for visualizing the object in all 3 dimensions.

Global Vision Processing Unit is performed to detect, remove, and prevent mycoplasma corruption in cell culture. There are various methods to detect mycoplasma corruption such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enzymatic methods, direct growth, or specific deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) staining. Vision Processing Unit is essential for bio-therapeutic and vaccine manufacturing, and biologics produced for clinical research. The Vision Processing Unit Report provides key statistics on the market status of the Global Vision Processing Unit Market.

The smartphone segment was the highest revenue creating segment. Vision processing units are more and more being used in smartphones to improve their photography capabilities and increase the functionality of the cameras which is running the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the vision processing unit market in 2018, in terms of both volume and value. The market in this region is also projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value. The North America vision processing market is driven by high financial growth and heavy investments in the aerospace & defense industry. Increasing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced aircraft is expected to drive the request for vision processing unit in North America

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Vision Processing Unit Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in global unidirectional market tapes are dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in Global Vision Processing Unit Market.

Scope of the Global Vision Processing Unit Market

Global Vision Processing Unit Market, By Vertical

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Health care

• Others

Global Vision Processing Unit Market, By Applications

• Smartphones

• Digital Cameras

• Autonomous Vehicles

• Wearable Devices

• Drones

• Robots

• Medical Devices

Global Vision Processing Unit Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Vision Processing Unit Market

• MediaTek Inc.

• Cadence Design Systems

• CEVA Logistics

• Synopsys

• Movidius

• Inuitive

• Lattice Semiconductor

• VeriSilicon Limited

• Imagination Technologies Limited.

• Saudi Arabia,

• South Africa

• Brazil among others.

• Samsung

• Movidius

• Cadence

• CEVA

• NXP

• HiSilicon Technologies

• Google

• MediaTek

Major Table Vision Processing Unit Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary Data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Vision Processing Unit Market, by Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Vision Processing Unit Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Vision Processing Unit Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7. Global Vision Processing Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, By Vertical

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Vision Processing Unit Market Value Share Analysis, By Vertical

7.4. Global Vision Processing Unit Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Vertical

7.5. Global Vision Processing Unit Market Analysis, By Vertical

7.6. Global Vision Processing Unit Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Vertical

