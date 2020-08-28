Global Traffic Sensor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Sensor Type, Technology, Application and Region.

Global Traffic Sensor Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Traffic sensors are devices, which are used to cope with inconsistent traffic flow efficiently.

A need for real-time information systems, government initiatives to transform transport infrastructure, and rapid urbanization and population across the globe are some of the driving factors behind the global traffic sensor market growth. Government initiates towards smart infrastructure are one of the key drivers in the global traffic sensors market. Growing traffic on roads, rail transport network is creating the ways more crowded creating a requirement to handle the traffic more efficiently

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

The inductive loop segment is expected to hold a dominate position in the global traffic sensor market. Inductive loops are the most accurate technologies in vehicle counting, which also meet strict vehicle flow error specifications mandatory for the intelligent transportation system applications. The usage of inductive loops with other sensor systems like cameras has a higher efficiency is one of the factors, which contribute a significant share of these sensors in the global traffic sensor market.

The traffic monitoring is an evolving trend and increasing with the huge demand in the traffic sensors market. This monitoring delivers traffic data sensors and systems for vehicle classification, axle counting, over height, and 3D vehicle. Furthermore, the electronic toll collection is incorporated with advanced RFID and GSM technology for the identification of traffic signals, and vehicle speed measurement,Geographically, the North America region is estimated to hold a leading position in the global traffic sensor market.

The leading position in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for radar sensors, which are integrated with advanced 3D technology. The edge radar technology is leading in the market and rising at a continuous rate. The region is one of the leading region across the globe in terms of significant market share in global traffic sensor market owing to the government initiative towards the production of different types of sensors containing magnetic sensors, piezoelectric sensors, image sensors, and the expansion by key traffic sensor manufacturers.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Governments of numerous countries have undertaken initiatives to increase the infrastructure of the cities. For instance, in the year 2017 – 18, under the Digital India initiative, the Government of India allotted US $ 4.03 Bn for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and nearly about US$ 9.50 Bn for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects. Such government initiatives are boosting the traffic sensor market expansion into developing countries like India and China.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global traffic sensor market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global traffic sensor market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Traffic Sensor Market

Global Traffic Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

• Piezoelectric Sensor

 Ceramic

 Quartz

• Bending Plate

• Inductive Loop

• Magnetic Sensor

• Acoustic Sensor

• Infrared Sensor

• Image Sensor

• Radar Sensor

• LiDAR Sensor

• Thermal Sensor

Global Traffic Sensor Market, By Technology

• RFID

• 3D/2D

• GSM

• Others

Global Traffic Sensor Market, By Application

• Vehicle Measurement and Profiling

 Vehicle Profiling

 Axle Counting

• Weigh in Motion

 Weight Enforcement

 Weight-Based Toll Collection

 Traffic Data Collection

• Traffic Monitoring

 Vehicle Counting

 Bicycle Counting

 Vehicle Motion Tracking

• Automated Tolling (E-Toll)

Global Traffic Sensor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Traffic Sensor Market

• Raytheon Company

• Siemens AG

• Sensys Network, Inc.

• LeddarTech Inc.

• Image Sensing Systems, Inc.

• AGD Systems Ltd.

• Jenoptik Ag

• EFKON AG

• Q-Free ASA

• SICK AG

• Axis Communications AB

• Kapsch TrafficCom AG

• TransCore

• International Road Dynamics, Inc.

• Kistler Group

• Flir Systems, Inc.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• SWARCO AG

• Miovision Technologies Inc.

• Diablo Controls Inc.

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Traffic Sensor Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends in Global Traffic Sensor Market and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Global Traffic Sensor Market Competitive Landscape

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Traffic Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Traffic Sensor Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7. Global Traffic Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Sensor Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Traffic Sensor Market Value Share Analysis, by Sensor Type

7.4. Global Traffic Sensor Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Sensor Type

7.5. Global Traffic Sensor Market Analysis, by Sensor Type

7.6. Global Traffic Sensor Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Sensor Type

