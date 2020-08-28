Global Gesture Recognition Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Touch Type, Authentication Type, Application, and Region

Global Gesture Recognition Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 60.50 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Gesture Recognition Market

Global Gesture Recognition Market Drivers and Restrains:

Gesture recognition is a technology, which can detect human motion and commands by the recognition device conveniently and efficiently, and improve the efficiency of human-computer interaction significantly. The gesture recognition is mainly based on dynamic time rounding algorithm and neural network algorithm. The process is divided into three steps such as image collection, hand segmentation, gesture recognition and classification.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Technological advancement, the future technology is expected to take over all home devices to be controlled by gesture recognition, the homes are going to be completely automated, Such as switching on TV, lights, music systems, etc. Furthermore, gesture recognitions are used in automobile industry for blind spot recognitions and parking assistance. The demand for gesture recognition sensors from automobile industry is expected to drive the global gesture recognition market in the forecast period. Additional, gaming industry and corporate sector are expected increase demand.

The execution of gesture recognition technology in smart phones and automotive equipment drive the growth of this technology. Smartphone manufacturers are launching phones that incorporate touch-based gesture recognition features. Smartphones companies are shifting their focus to the Asia-Pacific region, especially India, by launching low-cost and feature-rich smartphones. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market studied.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample//36294/

Lack of awareness among the end users, complex framework for manufacturers and increased costs of developing and integrating gesture recognition systems in automobiles such factors are restraining the market growth across all major regions.

Manufacturers in the gesture recognition are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Gesture Recognition Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on touch type, touch-based gesture recognition is segmented into single- and multi-touch based system. The single touch based system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, which are widely used in consumer electronics. The multi-touch-based system is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the high market penetration of laptops and smartphones that have the aforementioned basic functionalities. Multi-touch-based gesture recognition is used in functions like zoom-in, zoom-out, and three-finger screenshot in smartphones, functions in PC such as desktop swap and access to the menu in Windows 10, can be found on the track pads of laptops.

Based on Authentication type, the face gesture recognition is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the creation of an effective non-contact interface between human and the recognition system. Face gesture recognition feature in Application to works on basis of facial recognition, lip movement, eye tracking and voice recognition. Industry participants are working towards decreasing the installation cost to enhance the adaptability of these systems across all application segments.

Global Gesture Recognition Market Regional Analysis:

Asia pacific gesture recognition market size will witness over XX% CAGR owing to increasing demand for gesture-based user interface in consumer electronic industry. Shifting consumer preference towards advanced smartphone features and significant OEM investments in R&D will enhance product penetration. Technological advancement consumer electronics and manufacturing process will reduce implementation cost in the future. The global gesture recognition market is distributed into automotive, hospitality, gaming, and consumer electronics, in terms of end users. Among these, the consumer electronics sector is projected to lead the global gesture recognition market in the following years.

A report covers the recent development in market for gesture recognition market, like Douwe Egberts Company has developed an advanced machine, which was placed at the Tambo International Airport for to detect tourists who yawned or looked sleepy and dispense free cups of coffee to them. The company was able to take use of face recognition technology to advertise and market its brand innovatively.

Omron Corporation has introduced the gesture recognition technology, which is simultaneously recognizing the position, shape, and motion of a person’s hand or finger, by referencing a camera-recorded image.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global gesture recognition market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will be address all questions of shareholders to prioritize their efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global gesture recognition market.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying//36294/

Scope of the Global Gesture Recognition Market:

Global Gesture Recognition Market, by Authentication Type:

• Finger Print Recognition

• Face Recognition

• Vision and IRIS Recognition

• Hand and Leg Recognition

Global Gesture Recognition Market, by Touch Type:

• Single Touch-Based System

• Multi Touch Based Systems

Global Gesture Recognition Market, by Application:

• Gaming

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Hospitality

• Education

• Medical Centers

Global Gesture Recognition Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Gesture Recognition Market, Major Players:

• Google Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• GestureTek, Inc.

• Softkinetic

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Movea SA

• eyeSight Technologies Ltd.

• Omron Corporation

• Jabil Inc.

• Leap Motion Inc.

• Microchip technology Inc.

• Sony Corporation

Major Table gesture-recognition Market of Contents Report



Global Gesture Recognition Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Gesture Recognition Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of gesture-recognition Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-gesture-recognition-market/36294/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com