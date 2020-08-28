Global Top Robotics Market : VID-19 Impact, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast (2019 – 2026), Says Maximize Research

Global Top Robotics Market is expected to reach USD 105.56 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%..

Global Top Robotics MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

(Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).The global market for robotics is expected to display double-digit growth due to the increasing automation across industries. Automation is increasingly becoming the buzzword across labour-intensive industries that are grappling with rising labour costs and lack of skilled workforce issues. This has pushed the adoption of robotic technology to automate operations. Industrial robots, for instance, are deployed in manufacturing and production settings to perform an array of programmed tasks.

Global Top Robotics Market is majorly segmented by robotic type. By robotic type, the market is segmented as Top Service Robotics Market, and Top Industrial Robotics Market.

Top Service Robotics Market is further segmented by types and applications. By types, Top Service Robotics Market is segmented as Professional Robots and Personal and Domestic Robots. By application, the market is segmented as Domestic, Entertainment, Education, and Personal, Defence, Rescue, and Security, Field, Medical, Public Relations and Inspection, Logistics, Human Exoskeleton, and Construction.

Top Industrial Robotics Market is further segmented by types and applications. By types, Top Service Robotics Market is segmented as Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Cartesian Robots, Parallel Robots, and Collaborative Robots. By application, the market is segmented as Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metal and Machinery, Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics, Food & Beverages, Precision Engineering and Optics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, and Others.

Geographically, the Top Robotics Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Top Robotics market during the forecast period. Adoption of robots by countries for all purpose including services and industrial, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea for a myriad of personal and professional applications contribute to the growth of the Global Top Robotics Market in APAC.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Top Robotics Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Top Robotics Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the robotics type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Top Robotics Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Top Robotics Market.

Key Players in the Global Top Robotics Market Are:

• FANUC

• ABB

• Yaskawa

• KUKA

• Mitsubishi

• CMA Robotics S.p.A.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment

• Precise Automation, Inc.

• Rethink Robotics

• F&P Robotics AG

• Northrop Grumman

• iRobot

• DJI

• Intuitive Surgical

• Honda Motor

• Samsung Electronics

• GeckoSystems

• DeLaval

• Kongsberg Maritime

Key Target Audience:

• Top Robotics material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Top Robotics traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global Top Robotics Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Top Robotics – Product & Service Market based on robotic type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Top Robotics – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Top Robotics Market, By Robotic Type:

• Top Industrial Robotics Market

• Top Service Robotics Market

Top Industrial Robotics Market:

Global Top Robotics Market, By Type

• Articulated Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• Parallel Robots

• Collaborative Robots

Global Top Robotics Market, By Application:

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Metal and Machinery

• Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics

• Food & Beverages

• Precision Engineering and Optics

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• Others

Top Service Robotics Market:

Global Top Robotics Market, By Type

• Professional Robots

• Personal and Domestic Robots

Global Top Robotics Market, By Application:

• Domestic

• Entertainment, Education, and Personal

• Defence, Rescue, and Security

• Field

• Medical

• Public Relations and Inspection

• Logistics

• Human Exoskeleton

• Construction

Global Top Robotics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Major Table Top Robotics Market of Contents Report



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. END-USER OVERVIEW

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Key Trends

5. GLOBAL TOP ROBOTICS – PRODUCT & SERVICE MARKET, BY ROBOTIC TYPE (2019-2026)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top Industrial Robotics Market

5.2.1. Top Industrial Robotics Market Overview

5.2.2. Top Industrial Robotics Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Top Service Robotics Market

5.3.1. Top Service Robotics Market Overview

5.3.2. Top Service Robotics Market Size & Forecast

6. GLOBAL TOP ROBOTICS – PRODUCT & SERVICE MARKET, BY TOP INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS TYPE (2019-2026)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Articulated Robots

6.2.1. Articulated Robots Market Overview

6.2.2. Articulated Robots Market Size & Forecast

6.3. SCARA Robots

6.3.1. SCARA Robots Market Overview

6.3.2. SCARA Robots Market Size & Forecast

6.4. Cartesian Robots

6.4.1. Cartesian Robots Market Overview

6.4.2. Cartesian Robots Market Size & Forecast

6.5. Parallel Robots

6.5.1. Parallel Robots Market Overview

6.5.2. Parallel Robots Market Size & Forecast

6.6. Collaborative Robots

6.6.1. Collaborative Robots Market Overview

6.6.2. Collaborative Robots Market Size & Forecast

